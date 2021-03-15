Recall Roundup: Consumer products recalled over injury, crash hazards

A number of consumer products that pose injury, fall and crash hazards were recalled in the last week, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Among the recalls was one from Hillsdale Furniture. The company is recalling its Jennings counter and bar stools because the stool seat can break off at the base. The company has received 21 reports of stool seats either breaking or having loose welding. No injuries have been reported.
The stools have date codes between August 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021, which is located on the bottom of the seat. They were sold at furniture stores nationwide from October 2020 to January 2021.
Consumers should stop using the stools and contact the company at 800-368-0999 for a free repair kit.
KTM and Husqvarna Motorcycles North America are recalling the KTM SX-E 5 and Husqvarna EE-5 motorcycles because water can get into the battery, causing a short circuit and posing a crash hazard.
No incidents or injuries have been reported.
The recall involves the 2021 model year closed course/competition minimotorcycles with an electric motor. The recalled motorcycles have the letter "m" in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number. They were sold at authorized dealers from June 2020 to September 2020.
Consumers should stop using the motorcycles and contact an authorized dealer to schedule a free repair.
Lifetime Products is recalling its 6-foot seminar tables because the brace arms can fail to lock the legs into place, causing the table to collapse and posing an injury risk.
The company has received one report from a consumer who identified 11 tables with brace arms not properly locking into place, though no injuries have been reported.
The tables were sold online at Amazon, Costco, Sam's Club and other websites from August 2016 to November 2020.
Consumers should stop using the tables and contact the company at 800-292-3865 for a free repair bracket.
The commission also reported a recall from Melaleuca involving its Revive three-wick soy candles. The commission said the candles' high flames can ignite the surface of the wax, posing fire and burn hazards.
The company has received 17 reports of high flames, including 14 reports of the wax catching fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.
The recall involves the soy candles in Winter Cedar and Warm Spiced Latte scents, which were sold at Melaleuca stores and in its catalog and website from November to December 2020.
Consumers should stop using the candles, carefully cut all three wicks as short as possible to prevent use and discard them. For more information on a refund, contact the company at 800-742-8094.
