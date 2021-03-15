Recall Roundup: Consumer products recalled over injury, crash hazards

A number of consumer products that pose injury, fall and crash hazards were recalled in the last week, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Among the recalls was one from Hillsdale Furniture. The company is recalling its Jennings counter and bar stools because the stool seat can break off at the base. The company has received 21 reports of stool seats either breaking or having loose welding. No injuries have been reported.

The stools have date codes between August 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021, which is located on the bottom of the seat. They were sold at furniture stores nationwide from October 2020 to January 2021.

Consumers should stop using the stools and contact the company at 800-368-0999 for a free repair kit.

KTM and Husqvarna Motorcycles North America are recalling the KTM SX-E 5 and Husqvarna EE-5 motorcycles because water can get into the battery, causing a short circuit and posing a crash hazard.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.