Recall Roundup: Consumer products recalled over danger to children

A number of consumer products recalled in the last two weeks posed a danger to infants and toddlers.

Valco Baby is recalling its Snap Duo Trend strollers because the stroller's front wheels can break off while in use, causing the strollers to fall unexpectedly. The company has received 207 reports of the front wheels cracking or breaking, though no injuries have been reported.

The strollers were sold at juvenile product stores nationwide and online on Amazon and other websites from February 2020 to October 2020. For order numbers and model numbers, check out the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.

Consumers should stop using the recalled strollers and contact the company at 800-610-7850 to receive a free replacement front wheel assembly and instructions for replacement.

Zeno Inc. is recalling its infant walkers because they fail to meet the federal safety standard. The commission said the walkers can fit through a standard doorway but are not designed to stop at the edge of a step, as required by federal standards. The walkers also have leg openings that allow the child to slip down until the child's head could be entrapped at the neck.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The collapsible infant walkers were sold in black, teal, pink and gray frames and sold online at Walmart from October 2018 to August 2021.

Consumers should stop using the walkers and contact the company via email at cs@zeno999.com to receive a shipping label to return the infant walker free of charge. Upon receipt of the walker, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price.

Two other products were recalled recently over choking hazards.

Bebe au Lait is recalling its wooden teethers because the string that connects the beads can become untied, releasing the beads and posing a choking hazard to young children. The company has received six reports of detached beads, including one report of a child placing a bead in their mouth.

The recall involves 12 styles of wooden teethers in the shapes of butterflies, animals, boats, flowers and dinosaurs. They were sold at Target and various other stores and online from May 2019 to October 2021.

Consumers should take the teethers away from children and contact the company at 800-270-9398 for instructions on how to receive a full refund or store credit.

Lovevery is recalling its steel drinking cups with handles because the handle can detach, posing a choking hazard. The company has received 70 reports of the handle becoming partially or completely detached, including two incidents where a child had the cup handle in their mouth. No choking injuries have been reported.

The cups were included in Lovevery's Inspector Play Kits for children aged 7 to 8 months. Only cups with a handle are included in the recall. They were sold online from July 2018 to July 2021.

Consumers should take the cups away from children and contact the company at 877-367-3175 for a free replacement cup.

Kelly Wynne LLC is recalling Mama & Me Mini children's handbags because the metal zipper slider, zipper o-ring, d-ring, rivet and stud contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The leather handbags were sold online at Kelly Wynne and Nordstrom from July 2020 to October 2021.

Consumers should take the handbags away from children and contact the company at 512-472-5762 for a full refund. The companies are contacting all known purchasers directly and will provide pre-paid shipping labels for consumers to return the recalled product for a full refund.

