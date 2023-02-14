A number of consumer products for children have been recalled, and the government has issued a warning over the danger of a stroller that has so far resulted in one child's death.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and the company Baby Trend are warning consumers about the risk of head or neck entrapment between of the pivoting front canopy and the arm rest or seat back of Baby Trend's Sit N' Stand Double and Ultra strollers with model numbers beginning with SS76 and SS66.

The commission said the space in front of and behind the stroller's canopy can entrap a child's head or neck if a non-occupant child climbs on the exterior of the stroller or when a child in the front seat is not securely restrained.

The company has received one report of entrapment, resulting in the asphyxiation death of a 14-month-old who was not an occupant of the stroller and whose father was nearby but unable to see the child. The company also received another report of entrapment in which a 17-month-old who was partially secured in the front seat suffered neck bruises.

The strollers have been sold nationwide since 2009 in stores like Walmart, Target, Kohl's and Buy Buy Baby, as well as online at Baby Trend, Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond.

The commission's warning only encourages users to store the canopy separately when not in use, not allow children to play on the stroller and always fully secure children in the strollers. The warning is not a recall, though consumers can report incidents and call Baby Trend with questions at 800-328-7363.

A number of other children's products were recalled over choking hazards in the last week.

WeeSprout is recalling its baby sleep sacks because the zipper can detach and pose a choking hazard. The company has received 17 reports of the zipper detaching, though no injuries have been reported.

The sleep sacks were sold in sizes newborn to 36 months and were sold at Amazon and WeeSprout from August 2022 to December 2022.

Consumers should stop using the sleep sack, cut it in half, take a photo of it and discard it in the household trash. Consumers can email the photo document the product's destruction to weecare@weesprout.com to receive a $17 refund or credit in the form of a gift card. For more information, call the company at 888-770-7092.

Skip Hop is recalling its Silver Lining Cloud activity gyms because the raindrops on the cloud toy can detach from the ribbon, posing a choking hazard.

The company has received 12 reports of children putting the raindrops on the cloud toy in their mouths, but no injuries have been reported.

The recall only involves the cloud toy sold in the product, which was sold at Amazon, Target, Buy Buy Baby, Babylist, Macy's, Barnes & Noble, Kohl's and other stores, as well as online at Amazon and Skip Hop from June 2016 to December 2022.

Consumers should remove the raindrops on the cloud by cutting them off. To get a refund, consumers will have to take a photo of the raindrops removed and submit it on the submission form at skiphoprecall.com Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a $10 Skip Hop gift card and a free shipping code. For more information, call the company's customer service team at 800-692-4674.

The commission also announced last week another cleaner recalled over risk of bacteria exposure.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is recalling its Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaners because they contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, which can pose a risk of serious infection for those with weakened immune systems, external medical devices or underlying lung conditions. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes or through a break in the skin, according to the commission.

A number of varieties are included in this recall, including those sold in the scents of lavender, Refreshing Lemon, Passion of Fruits, Spring Fresh and ocean. For a full list, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The cleaners were sold at major retailers and online at Amazon from December 2022 to January 2023.

Consumers should stop using the cleaner and contact the company at 855-703-0166 for a full refund or a free replacement product. To receive either, consumers will have to take a picture of the product's UPC code and lot code and dispose of the product in the household trash. The consumer recall form can be found at www.fabulosorecall.com.

The company warns consumers not to empty the product prior to disposal.

Chamberlain Group is recalling its LiftMaster myQ garage door control panels because the panel's secondary entrapment protection system can fail, causing the garage door to close even with an obstruction present. No injuries or incidents have been reported.

The recalled panels were manufactured between March 2022 and October 2022. For model numbers and UPC codes, check out the commission's website. They were sold online and in stores at Home Depot, Lowe's, Mendards and other stores.

Consumers should call the company at 833-775-1951 to receive a free repair kit, including shipping. The kit consists of a replacement panel and installation instructions.

The commission also reported that Ikea is recalling its Odger swivel chairs because the chair's leg base can break, posing fall and injury hazards. The company has received four reports of the leg base breaking, including two reports of injuries.

The recall involves the chairs sold in the anthracite color that was sold at Ikea stores and online from October 2019 to December 2022.

Consumers should stop using the chairs and return it to an Ikea store or call the company at 888-966-4532 for instructions on how to dispose of it to receive a full refund.

Textron Specialized Vehicles is recalling its E-Z-GO personal transportation vehicles (PTVs) because the electronic board that powers the USB port can overheat and ignite adjacent components, posing a fire hazard.

The company has received 30 reports of the electronic board overheating, including two resulting in a fire with property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the model years 2021, 2022 and 2023 Freedom and Valor RXV PTV with serial numbers ranging from 5585710 to 5716926, as well as model years 2021, 2022 and 2023 Valor, Express and Liberty TXT PTV with serial numbers ranging from 3478457 to 3591890. They were sold at E-Z-GO dealerships nationwide and online via the company's Dealer to Driver program from May 2020 to November 2022.

Consumers should stop using the PTVs, turn the key switch to the off position and do not connect it to a charger or power outlet. Consumers should contact the company at 888-525-6040 to schedule a free repair, and the dealer will install a fiberglass/aluminum thermal insulation protective sleeve over the USB charge port module.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also reported in the last week that Nestle Purina PetCare Company is recalling select lots of its Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental prescription dry dog food because of elevated levels of vitamin D.

The FDA warns that ingestion of elevated levels can lead to health issues, including vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drool and renal dysfunction.

The company has received two reports about two confirmed cases of dogs exhibiting signs of vitamin D toxicity after consuming the dog food. After being taken off the dog food, each of the dogs recovered, according to the FDA.

The affected dry dog food was distributed by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals and other select retailers. For UPC and production codes, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

Pet owners should stop feeding their dogs the dog food and throw it away in a container that helps prevent other animals, including wildlife, from getting to it. Pet owners should contact their veterinarians if their dog shows any signs of vitamin D toxicity. For questions or assistance in getting a refund, consumers can call 1-800-345-5678.