Recall Roundup: Coffee bean roaster, pool heater recalled over fire hazards

Consumers should stop using the recalled heaters and contact the company at 800-831-7133 for a free repair.

Injury hazards were also the cause of a number of recalls, including one from Brompton Bicycle. The company is recalling its electric folding bicycle because the electric system can continue to provide assistance to the motor due to software malfunction, causing continued forward momentum when the rider is not actively using the pedals.

The company has received one report of a software issue, though no injuries have been reported.

The bicycles were sold at authorized Brompton Electric dealers nationwide from June 2020 to March 2021.

Consumers should stop using the bicycles and contact the nearest authorized dealer for a free software upgrade. For more information, call the company at 800-578-6785.

The commission said that a crash and injury hazard is also the reason behind a recall from American Honda. The company is recalling its CRF450R off-road motorcycles because the drive chain can break while in use, causing the vehicle to suddenly lose its drive force.

The company has received two reports of the motorcycle's drive chain breaking, though no injuries have been reported.