Recall Roundup: Coffee bean roaster, pool heater recalled over fire hazards

Fire hazards were among the reasons for a number of recalls in the past two weeks, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Metal Ware Corporation is recalling its coffee bean roasters because the roasters can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
The company has received 20 reports of the roasters overheating, causing the plastic to melt, coffee beans to burn and/or flames and smoke to emanate from the roaster. No injuries have been reported.
The recall involves the CR-04-13 model of roasters with a date code of 2520 or 3220. The roasters were sold at a number of places online, including Kohl's and Wayfair, from August to December 2020.
Consumers should stop using the roasters and contact the company at 888-993-9243 for a full refund or refund in the form of a store credit. The company will provide customers with free return shipping for the roasters.
Pentair Water Pool and Spa is recalling its StaRite and Mastertemp pool heaters because a connection in the heater can leak the combustible air-gas mixture, posing a fire hazard. No injuries or incidents have been reported.
The recall involves pool heaters sold in various styles and models with manufacturing dates between Dec. 22, 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021, which were sold at pool equipment distributors nationwide. For recalled model numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
Consumers should stop using the recalled heaters and contact the company at 800-831-7133 for a free repair.
Injury hazards were also the cause of a number of recalls, including one from Brompton Bicycle. The company is recalling its electric folding bicycle because the electric system can continue to provide assistance to the motor due to software malfunction, causing continued forward momentum when the rider is not actively using the pedals.
The company has received one report of a software issue, though no injuries have been reported.
The bicycles were sold at authorized Brompton Electric dealers nationwide from June 2020 to March 2021.
Consumers should stop using the bicycles and contact the nearest authorized dealer for a free software upgrade. For more information, call the company at 800-578-6785.
The commission said that a crash and injury hazard is also the reason behind a recall from American Honda. The company is recalling its CRF450R off-road motorcycles because the drive chain can break while in use, causing the vehicle to suddenly lose its drive force.
The company has received two reports of the motorcycle's drive chain breaking, though no injuries have been reported.
The recall involves the 2021 model year that were sold in red with VIN numbers between 400223 and 401056 as the last six digits. They were sold at authorized powersports dealers nationwide from August 2020 to March 2021.
Consumers should stop using the motorcycles and contact an authorized dealer to schedule an appointment for a free repair.
The commission said fall injuries are also possible from Sauder Woodworking's Sauder and Aliesha-May counter-height bar stools, whose legs can become unstable over time.
The company has received three reports of the stool being unstable, including two falls, though no injuries have been reported.
The stools were sold at Wayfair, Zola, Cymax and other online retailers from January 2020 to February 2021.
Consumers should stop using the bar stools and contact the company at 866-218-8312 to receive a full refund for each two-piece stool set.
The commission also announced a recall from BRAV USA. The company is recalling its Swix brand Focus Down Jackets Jr. because the jackets have a drawstring in the hood and waist area that can become entangled on playground slides, hand rails, school bus doors and other moving objects, posing a strangulation or entrapment hazard to children.
The company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries.
The jackets were sold at outdoor and ski apparel stores nationwide and online from September 2020 to March 2021.
Consumers should take the recalled jacket away from children, remove the drawstrings and return the jacket to the company for a full refund, shipping included. For more information, call the company at 800-343-8335.
