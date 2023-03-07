The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a few food recalls in the last week, including one from Lidl US.

The company is recalling its ready-to-eat Tapas brand cocktail shrimp that was sold in 7-ounce containers. The shrimp may be contaminated with listeria, according to the FDA.

The product was distributed to all Lidl US stores, including those in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and Washington D.C.

Affected products have a UPC of 4056489411499, and the issue was discovered after routine testing discovered that the finished product contained the bacteria. Lidl ceased production until it resolves the issue, though no reports of illnesses have been received to date.

Customers can return the product to any Lidl store for a full refund. For more information, call 844-747-5435.

The FDA also reported that Russell Stover Chocolates is recalling its sugar-free peanut butter cups sold in 2.4-ounce packaging because they may actually contain sugar-free Pecan Delights, with pecans not listed on the ingredient label.

The company reported that it has not received any reports of illnesses or allergic reactions and that the error by the company's third-party co-packing company resulted in the wrong product in the packaging. The interior, individual packaging is labeled correctly as Pecan Delights.

The recalled 2.4-ounce packages have best before dates of May 1 and June 1. For UPC and lot codes, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov. The recall was initiated after a consumer complaint about the wrong product being inside.

Customers who purchased the chocolates can contact the company at 1-800-477-8683 for a voucher or replacement product.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced in the last week that DR Power is recalling its Pro XL501 chipper shredders because the fin scroll can fail, ejecting pieces of metal from the shredder hopper during operation, posing a laceration hazard.

The company has received six reports of the shredders ejected pieces of metal, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the shredders with model numbers CS35050BEN and CS35050BENR that are orange with a black motor and black metal frame. They were sold at authorized DR Power equipment dealers nationwide and online from September 2019 to September 2022.

Consumers should stop using the shredders and contact the company 800-550-7016. The company is contacting all known purchasers and sending them a repair kit with installation instructions. Consumers who don't want to make the repair themselves will be directed to a servicing dealer to make the free repair, which will include transportation to and from the dealer.

RELiON is recalling its InSight series 48V lithium batteries used for golf carts, low-speed vehicles, automated guided vehicles and outdoor utility terrain vehicles because the batteries can overheat, posing thermal burn and fire hazards.

The company has received five reports of batteries overheating, though no injuries have been reported. The batteries were sold at authorized distributors and online from May 2021 to November 2022.

The batteries have a model number of 48V030-GC2, and for serial number ranges, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.

Consumers should stop using the batteries and contact the company at 803-324-6644 for a free repair. The company will provide a shipping container for the free return of the batteries, and a repaired battery with equivalent remaining cycle life will be shipped back immediately. The company will also extend the warrant by an additional six months beyond the original period.

Primark US is recalling its children's bamboo plates because of elevated levels of lead and formaldehyde, which is toxic if ingested by children.

No incidents or injuries have been reported. The recalled plates were sold in the shape of a bunny, bear, rainbow and Winnie the Pooh. For affected packaging numbers, check out the commission's website.

The plates were sold at Primark US stores in the northeast region, as well as in Florida and Chicago through August 2022.

Consumers should take the plates away from children and return them to the store for a full refund, or they can call the company at 617-946-3236 for instructions on how to properly dispose of it and receive a full refund.

The commission announced two other recalls with fall hazards.

TJX is recalling its office chairs because the back of the chair can break or detach from the seat base, posing a fall hazard. The company has received 12 reports of the chair breaking or detaching, including 10 reports of injuries, including contusions, strains, numbness, bruising and one reported concussion.

The recalled chairs were sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense stores nationwide from June 2019 to December 2022. For style numbers, check out the commission's website.

Consumers should stop using the chairs and contact TJX at 888-359-4763 for instructions on how to dispose of the chairs to receive a full refund. Consumers can also return the chairs to any store for a full refund.

Active Sports is recalling its CTRL Imperial wakeboard bindings because the binding can partially detach from the baseplate at the heel, or the external binding mount can crack and detach from the wakeboard, causing the user to lose their balance and fall into the water.

The company has received 21 reports of the boot detaching or the mount cracking. No injuries or falls have been reported.

The product was sold online at the House, DJ's Boardshop on Amazon Marketplace and on Amazon and eBay from November 2021 to September 2022. For model numbers, check out the commission's website.

Consumers should stop using the bindings and contact the company at 800-409-7669 for a free replacement product or a refund.