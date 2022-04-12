Recall Roundup: Chocolate assortment basket recalled over salmonella

Among the latest food and consumer product recalls is a chocolate item that may have been purchased for the Easter season.

Ferrero USA Inc. is recalling its Kinder Happy Moments chocolate assortment and Kinder Mix chocolate treats basket because the products may be contaminated with salmonella. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that the products were manufactured in a facility where salmonella was detected. There are not reports of illnesses to date.

Most of the chocolate was sold outside of Pennsylvania, but the Happy Moments chocolate was sold at BJ's Wholesale Club stores. That product is a 14.1-ounce square box with a July 18 best by date. For UPC and lot codes, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products should not consume them and instead call Ferrero customer service at 1-800-688-3552 for a product refund.

Another food item is being recalled over undeclared milk.

Tova Industries LLC is recalling its Carbquik mug cake, Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (water and butter preparation) because of undeclared milk. The FDA said the company found that the chocolate chips in the product had a a small percentage of a milk allergen, which was missing from the product label.

There is no health risk associated with the product for those without a milk allergy.

The affected product has a UPC of 11283149263 and sell by date of July 26. They were sold via an online retailer and distributed nationwide through a mailing service. For more information or to obtain a refund, call a quality department representative at 502-267-7333.

A wall bed is being recalled after it reportedly resulted in on person's death in 2018.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Bestar last week announced that Bestar is recalling its wall beds because they can detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby.

A Bestar bed had fallen on a 79-year-old woman in July 2018, killing her after injuring her spine. The company has also received 60 incident reports that resulted in bruising and other injuries associated with the issue.

The recall involves the Nebula, PUR, Versatile, Edge, Cielo, Audrea, Lumina, Orion and Novello full and queen wall beds that were sold online at Wayfair, Amazon, Costco and Cymax from June 2014 to March 2022.

Consumers should stop using the beds and consult information they received from Bestar, which can be reached at 888-912-8458. If a bed requires reinstallation, the company advises consumers to use a professional installer and it will reimburse them for the costs.

A high chair is being recalled over an injury hazard posed to children.

CPSC reported that Stokke is recalling its Clikk high chairs because the white plastic seat can break, posing a fall injury to children. The company has received six reports of the seat breaking, including two reports of minor bruises.

Only Clikk high chairs that are white and have item number 552104 with a serial number range between 135AA0057070 to 135AA0057908 are included in this recall. The chairs were sold at Target, Buy Buy Baby and other children's product stores nationwide and online at Stokke and Amazon from January 2021 to June 2021.

Consumers should stop using the chairs and contact the company at 877-978-6553 for a free replacement.

Madar Corporation is recalling its biOrigins sodium hydroxide products because the packaging is not child resistant and poses a risk of chemical burns and irritation to children. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The product was sold in 500 grams and 1-kilogram zip-top bags with Lye Caustic Soda/Sodium Hydroxide printed on the front. They were sold online at Amazon from July 2020 to July 2021.

Consumers should store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact the company at 315-537-8102 for a full refund and a free warning label.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

