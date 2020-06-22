Recall Roundup: Children's cough medicine recalled over incorrect dosage cups

Consumers should immediately top using the vacuum and contact an authorized distributor for a free repair. To find an authorized dealer, visit https://rainbowsystem.com.

A burn hazard is also the reason for a recall from Republic Wireless over its Relay charging cable for screenless communication devices.

The company said the cable can overheat and partially melt, posing a burn hazard. It has received two reports of incidents of the cables overheating, though no injuries have been reported.

The cables were sold individually and with some Relay Screenless Communication devices. Affected cables do not have the Relay logo on the back portion of the charging head that connects to the device, and the recall only applies to cables sold between May 2018 and May 2019.

Relay devices packaged with the cables were sold at Relaygo.com, Target and Amazon. Consumers should stop using the cables and contact Republic Wireless at 833-832-0053 for a free replacement.

Modus Furniture is recalling its Brighton, Travis and Bevelle dressers because they are unstable if the mirror is not installed, posing a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard.