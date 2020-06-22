Recall Roundup: Children's cough medicine recalled over incorrect dosage cups

Two children's medicines are among the latest recalls announced by government agencies in the last week.
GSK Consumer Healthcare announced it is recalling two lots of Children's Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM and one lot of Children's Dimetapp Cold and Cough due to incorrect dosage cups.
The company discovered during a review of the packaging documents that the cups for the Robitussin products were missing the 5 milliliters and 10 milliliters graduations, and the Dimetapp lot was missing the 10 milliliters mark. Both only had 20 milliliters marked on the cups.
GSK said there is a potential risk of accidental overdose if the person dispensing the syrup does not notice the discrepancies printed on the dosing cup. Symptoms of overdose include impaired coordination, brain stimulation causing increase energy or heart rate, lack of energy and enthusiasm, elevation of blood pressure, fainting, psychotic behavior, restlessness, seizure, decreased respiration, nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea, abdominal pain, visual and hearing hallucinations and urinary retention.
For the affected lot numbers, check out the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website at www.fda.gov. The lots were distributed between Feb. 5 and June 3, and the Robitussin has an expiration date of January 2022, while the Dimetapp expires in September 2021.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also reported a number of recalls last week, including those that pose a major risk to consumers.
Edwards Fire Safety is recalling its mechanical heat detectors because they can fail to activate in reaction to rising temperatures, posing a risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire.
The recall involves detectors used indoors to detect elevated temperatures as part of a professionally-installed fire detection system for residential homes and businesses. For model numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
No incidents associated with the recall have been reported. The detectors were sold and installed nationwide between January 1979 and May 2018.
Consumers who use the product in life-safety applications, such as in elevator shafts or in lieu of smoke detectors or sprinklers, as well as in residential attics or garages should immediately contact a fire or security alarm professional for a free replacement and installation. For more information, call Edwards Fire Safety at 800-505-5088.
Lochinvar is recalling its condensing residential boilers because the boiler's flue grommet can deteriorate and dislodge during use, allowing the boiler to emit carbon monoxide.
The company reported that it has received seven reports of the grommets deteriorating, including one report of two non-fatal injuries involving carbon monoxide poisoning, as well as two reports of carbon monoxide emission without injuries.
The recall includes residential boilers, combi boilers and packaged systems that were sold after August 2016 through independent contractors, plumbers and plumbing supply vendors. For recalled model numbers, check out the commission's website.
Consumers should immediately contact the installer or a qualified technician to schedule a free repair, and those who continue to use the boiler in the meantime should have working carbon monoxide alarms outside of sleeping areas and on every level of the home.
For more information, call Lochinvar at 833-232-9706.
Rainbow System is recalling its Rainbow SRX vacuums because the circuit board can spark, posing fire and burn hazards.
The company has received two reports of the vacuum catching fire, though no injuries have been reported.
The recall only covers the water-based filtration vacuum cleaner with model number RHCS 19 Type 120 and a serial number that falls within the range of 22003399 through 22077889. The vacuums were sold at authorized Rainbow distributors from June 2019 to June 2020 for about $3,200.
Consumers should immediately top using the vacuum and contact an authorized distributor for a free repair. To find an authorized dealer, visit https://rainbowsystem.com.
A burn hazard is also the reason for a recall from Republic Wireless over its Relay charging cable for screenless communication devices.
The company said the cable can overheat and partially melt, posing a burn hazard. It has received two reports of incidents of the cables overheating, though no injuries have been reported.
The cables were sold individually and with some Relay Screenless Communication devices. Affected cables do not have the Relay logo on the back portion of the charging head that connects to the device, and the recall only applies to cables sold between May 2018 and May 2019.
Relay devices packaged with the cables were sold at Relaygo.com, Target and Amazon. Consumers should stop using the cables and contact Republic Wireless at 833-832-0053 for a free replacement.
Modus Furniture is recalling its Brighton, Travis and Bevelle dressers because they are unstable if the mirror is not installed, posing a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. The recall affects dressers that were manufactured between November 2017 and February 2019 and sold at Costco and furniture stores nationwide through December 2019.
Consumers should keep children away from the dressers and contact Modus at 888-859-2129 for a free compliant replacement tip-over restraint kit, as well as to request a one-time, free in-home installation of the kit.
The Hon company is recalling its office chairs because the chair's back can break, posing a fall and injury hazard to the user.
The company has received 11 reports of the chair backs breaking and two reports of minor injuries.
The recall involves Hon's Gateway chairs with model numbers HGTMM and HGV1MM that were sold at Hon or Maxon dealers nationwide, as well as online at Staples and Office Depot from February 2019 to February 2020.
Consumers should stop using the chair and contact Hon at 800-833-3964 for a free replacement back, including installation instructions.
American Honda is recalling its recreational off-highway vehicles because the ROV can move or roll when in the park position, posing a crash and injury hazard.
The company has received three reports of the ROV's moving while in park, though on injuries have been reported.
The recall involves certain model year 2019 and 2020 Honda Pioneer 1000 and Talon 1000 side-by-side vehicles. For model numbers and serial numbers, check out the commission's website. The ROVs were sold at authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from November 2018 to March 2020.
Consumers should stop using the ROV and contact an authorized dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair. For more information, call American Honda at 866-784-1870.
Naomi Creason
