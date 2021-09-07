Recall Roundup: Chicken salads, dips contain plastic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No illnesses have been reported to date, and production of the product was suspended until the FDA and company are certain the problem has been corrected.

Customers who have purchased the jars that were incorrectly labeled can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For those who purchased it online, consumers are asked to destroy the product and contact the company at 1-231-350-0985 for a refund.

Weis Markets is recalling its in-store $7 Crab Cake Meal because milk was not listed as an ingredient. The product was in a 3-compartment container sold in the deli between Aug. 25 and Sept. 5.

The product was sold at 15 Weis stores, with those in the Midstate being in Linglestown and York.

There have been no reports of allergic reactions to date, and customers may return the product for a full refund.

KBF Inc. is recalling its 8.11-ounce package of Banoful Top Orange Biscuit food treats because they may contain undeclared milk.

The biscuits were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders and comes in an orange plastic packaged marked with an expiration date of June 14, 2022 stamped on the side.