Recall Roundup: Chicken salads, dips contain plastic

Among the food items recalled in the last few weeks are chicken salads and dips that reportedly contain hard white plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.
Willow Tree Poultry Farm is recalling about 52,000 pounds of various chicken salads and dip products that may be contaminated with the extraneous materials. The ready-to-eat products were produced on Aug. 10 through Aug. 13 and were sold at retail locations in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.
Products include containers of Caesar chicken dip, buffalo chicken dip, buffalo chicken salad, cranberry walnut chicken salad and classic chicken salad. For container sizes and sell by dates, check out the inspection service's website at www.fsis.usda.gov.
The problem was discovered after the company received a consumer complaint. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that undeclared milk was behind a number of other food recalls recently.
Rocky Top Farms recalled its 10-ounce jars of Cherry Butter fruit butter because it may contain milk, which was not listed on the packaging. The product may have been sold individually or in multi-packs or variety packs.
No illnesses have been reported to date, and production of the product was suspended until the FDA and company are certain the problem has been corrected.
Customers who have purchased the jars that were incorrectly labeled can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For those who purchased it online, consumers are asked to destroy the product and contact the company at 1-231-350-0985 for a refund.
Weis Markets is recalling its in-store $7 Crab Cake Meal because milk was not listed as an ingredient. The product was in a 3-compartment container sold in the deli between Aug. 25 and Sept. 5.
The product was sold at 15 Weis stores, with those in the Midstate being in Linglestown and York.
There have been no reports of allergic reactions to date, and customers may return the product for a full refund.
KBF Inc. is recalling its 8.11-ounce package of Banoful Top Orange Biscuit food treats because they may contain undeclared milk.
The biscuits were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders and comes in an orange plastic packaged marked with an expiration date of June 14, 2022 stamped on the side.
No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date. The recall was initiated after New York analysis found milk was not declared on the ingredient label.
Customers who have purchased the biscuits can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason