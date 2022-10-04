Recall Roundup: Chai concentrate may have bacteria

Among the latest recalls in the past week is one from the Chai Box, which is recalling its chai concentrate mix over possible bacterium contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that the George Department of Agriculture found issues with the commercial sterilization process in the product, which could result in spoilage organisms or pathogens, including clostridium botulinum.

The recall affects the 16-ounce glass bottles and 64-ounce plastic bottles of chai concentrate mix and unsweetened chai concentrate mix. For UPC numbers, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The products were shipped nationwide to retailers, and the product was also available online and via retail and wholesale facilities. Those with affected products with best by dates between Sept. 22 and March 16, 2023, should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or exchange.

Old Europe Cheese Inc. is recalling its Brie and Camembert cheeses because of potential listeria contamination. The cheeses were sold under a number of brand names and distributed between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28, available at supermarkets and retail stores nationwide, including Giant, Whole Foods and Lidl.

Affected products will have best by dates ranging from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14, and some retailers may have repackaged bulk cheese items into smaller containers and sold this repackaged product to consumers.

Some brand names affected include Black Bear, Block and Barrel, Charmant, Cobblestone, Culinary Tour, Fredericks, Fresh Thyme, Glenview Farms, Good and Gather, Heinen, Joan of Arc, La Bonne Vie, Lidl, Life in Provence, Market 32, Matrie 'd, Metropolitan, Prestige, Primo Taglio, Red Apple, Reny Picot, St. Randeaux, Taste of Inspiration and Trader Joe. For UPC codes and affected product names, check out the FDA's website.

The recall was triggered after a sample audit where a strain linked to six listeriosis cases from 2017 to 2022 was found at a facility.

Customers should discard the product and sanitize surfaces to prevent cross-contamination with other foods. For more information, call the company at 269-925-5003, ext. 335.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of recalls including two from Hyper Products.

The company is recalling its HyperJuice 130W USB-C battery packs and its HyperJuice stackable GaN USB-C chargers over fire hazards. Both reportedly can overheat, with two reports for the battery pack resulting in smoke, melting and property damage, and seven reports for the chargers, resulting in damage to the charging units. No injuries were reported in either case.

The products were sold at B&H Photo Video stores in New York and online at Hypershop, Indiegogo and Kickstarter from October 2018 to April 2022. For model numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.

Consumers should stop using the recalled products and contact the company at 866-203-5570 for a refund in the form of a store credit.

Three other products were recently recalled over the dangers they pose to children.

Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture are recalling the Flynn twin full bunk beds with ladders because the space between the second run of the ladder and the lower bunk is too large and can pose an entrapment hazard when the mattress is removed. No incidents were reported.

The bunk beds were sold at American Signature Inc. and Value City Furniture stores nationwide and online from May 2019 to April 2022. For model numbers of bunk beds, check out the commission's website.

Consumers should contact Value City at 888-751-8552 or American Signature at 888-751-8553 for a free replacement ladder.

North States Industries is recalling its Toddleroo rotating cabinet latches because the latching button can dislodge, posing a choking hazard. The company has received 19 reports of the button dislodging, including one report of a child gagging on the button.

The latches are used to childproof cabinets, and they were sold in packages of four latches at Walmart, BuyBuyBaby and other stores nationwide and online from November 2019 to August 2022. For model numbers and UPC codes, check out the commission's website.

Customers should stop using the latches and contact the company at 888-243-8350 for a refund. Customers will be asked to send the company photos of the product and confirmation they have destroyed/disposed of the latches.

BE Jewel Accessories is recalling its children's bowtie hairclips because the crystals on the hairclip contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The hairclips were sold at Dollar Stores and other discount stores nationwide from May 2019 to July 2022.

Consumers should take the hairclips away and contact the company at 212-273-0887 for information on how to properly dispose of the product and receive a full refund.