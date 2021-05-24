Recall Roundup: Cat food recalled over salmonella

Consumers who believe they have purchased a recalled lot should confirm the lot code with the place or purchase and ask for a full refund.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also reported a number of recalls in the last two weeks, including one from Wild Republic. The company is recalling its slap watches because the coin cell battery inside the watch can fall out, posing battery ingestion and choking hazards to young children.

No incidents or injuries have been reported. The slap watches come in 42 models and various colors, and were sold at zoos, museums and aquariums, as well as online at Amazon, Wild Republic and Peluches Cory from March 2018 to April 2021.

Consumers should take the watches away from children and contact the company at 800-800-9678 for a full refund.

IKEA is recalling its bowls, plates and mugs due to burn hazards because the items can become brittle and break, causing hot food or liquid to leak out.

The company has received 123 reports of breakage worldwide, including four reports of injuries, two of which required medical attention. The company said most of the injuries were burns due to hot contents leaking out.