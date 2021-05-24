Recall Roundup: Cat food recalled over salmonella

Among the latest recalls announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is the latest batch of cat food potentially contaminated with salmonella.
The FDA announced that Natural Balance Pet Foods Inc., is recalling cat food products due to salmonella contamination, which was discovered during routine surveillance sampling of the product.
The company is recalling its 5-pound and 10-pound bags of Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Diets green pea and chicken formula dry cat food with use-by dates of March 10, 2022. For lot codes and UPCs, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.
Consumers should stop feeding the product to their cats and dispose of it immediately, or return it to the retailer for a refund.
Randall Foods Inc., is recalling a number of its Randall-brand beans because of manufacturing issues that may raise the possibility of spoilage or foodborne illnesses, though no illnesses have been reported.
Affected products include the company's Northern Beans, Pinto Beans, Mixed Beans, Kidney Beans, Navy Bean, Black Beans, Garbanzo Beans and Ultimate 4-Bean Mix, all with best by dates of before Jan. 1, 2025. All lot numbers are affected, but for UPC codes, check out the FDA's website.
The product was sold in 48-ounce, 24-ounce and 15.4-ounce glass jars, and about 1.6 million affected cases were distributed between March 1, 2019 and May 15, 2021, at retail locations in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, New York and West Virginia.
Customers who have purchased the beans should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Sara Lee Frozen Bakery is recalling specific lots of its Sara Lee, Chef Pierre and Devonshire pecan pies produced between March 4 and April 1 because the product may contain undeclared peanuts.
The FDA said there was unintentional cross-contamination of raw pecans in shells with residual peanuts during agricultural transport and storage by a supplier, which prompted the recall. The company said immediate steps were taken to prevent this from happening again.
The affected products include the Sara Lee individually wrapped 4-ounce pecan pie slices produced on March 5 in a 24-count case, and the 48-count case produced on March 4 and March 11, as well as the Chef Pierre pre-baked Southern Pecan Pie and Devonshire Bake Shop pre-baked Southern Stye Pecan Pie. For SKU and UPCs, check out the FDA's website.
Consumers who believe they have purchased a recalled lot should confirm the lot code with the place or purchase and ask for a full refund.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also reported a number of recalls in the last two weeks, including one from Wild Republic. The company is recalling its slap watches because the coin cell battery inside the watch can fall out, posing battery ingestion and choking hazards to young children.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. The slap watches come in 42 models and various colors, and were sold at zoos, museums and aquariums, as well as online at Amazon, Wild Republic and Peluches Cory from March 2018 to April 2021.
Consumers should take the watches away from children and contact the company at 800-800-9678 for a full refund.
IKEA is recalling its bowls, plates and mugs due to burn hazards because the items can become brittle and break, causing hot food or liquid to leak out.
The company has received 123 reports of breakage worldwide, including four reports of injuries, two of which required medical attention. The company said most of the injuries were burns due to hot contents leaking out.
The Heroisk and Talrika bowls, plates and mugs were sold at IKEA stores nationwide and online from August 2019 to May 2021.
Consumers should stop using the items and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund.
The commission also announced that Leisure Time Products is recalling its Backyard Discovery Big Brutus, Little Brutus and Mini Brutus metal A-frame swing sets because the attachment that connects the swing hanger to the top tube can fail, posing an injury hazard.
The company has received three reports of the attachment failing, which resulted in one side of the swing falling, though no injuries have been reported.
For manufacture codes, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The swing sets were sold online at Amazon, Backyard Discovery, Home Depot, Lowes, Wayfair and other online retailers from May 2019 to January 2021.
Consumers should stop using the swing sets and contact the company at 800-856-4445 for a free repair kit.
An injury hazard was also behind a recall from Deere & Company. The company is recalling its John Deere XUV590 and XUV590 S4 Gator utility vehicles because an error in the software can result in the speedometer and several speed-related safety systems not functioning as designed, posing a crash and injury hazard.
The company has received four reports of speedometers malfunctioning, though no injuries have been reported.
For affected serial numbers, check out the commission's website. The affected utility vehicles were sold at John Deere dealers from October 2020 to April 2021.
Consumers should stop using the recalled vehicles and contact an authorized dealer for a free software upgrade.
