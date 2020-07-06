Recall Roundup: Cat food has elevated levels of compound; Boy Scout pin recalled over lead

One of the recalls last week announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration affects food ingested by cats.
The FDA said the J.M. Smucker Company is recalling one lot of Nature Balance Ultra Premium Chicken & Liver Pate Formula canned cat food due to elevated levels of the organic compound choline chloride. Elevated levels can cause nausea with excessive saliva, constricted pupils and poor vision, diarrhea and vomiting, as well as more severe symptoms, such as difficulty walking or breathing, shaking, tremors, irregular heartbeat, possible cardiac or respiratory failure and even death.
The affected 5.5-ounce can of cat food has a UPC code of 2363353227, lot code of 9217803 and best if used by date of Aug. 4, 2021. The product is sold most commonly in pet specialty retailers and online.
The company said it has received reports of adverse reactions to the food. To report a reaction, pet owners can call 888-569-6828 or email info@naturalbalanceinc.com.
The FDA also announced a recall from Garland Ventures Ltd., which is recalling 1,095 cases of Five Cheese Stuffed Shells trays because they could potentially be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
The recalled product was distributed nationwide in a limited number of retail stores and was stole in 10.76-ounce trays that contained shells with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and parsley. The shells were packed in an aluminum foil container with a clear lid with the marked lot of F080SS and F090SS on the bottom of the label.
No illnesses have been reported. Customers who have purchased the product should return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of recalls, including an activity pin from the Boy Scouts of America.
The face and shaft of the Cub Scout outdoor activity pin contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. The pin is silver with a gold animal paw painted on a blue background.
No adverse reactions have been reported. The pins were sold from April 2016 to January 2020.
Consumers should return the pin to any Boy Scouts of America retail store or contact the organization's National Distribution Center at 800-323-0736 for a full refund, including shipping, or a merchandise credit.
Lead was also the reason for a recall from Rooms to Go. The company is recalling its Cottage Town bedroom furniture collection because the base coat paint used on the pieces contains levels of lead that exceed the federal standard.
The recall involves furniture manufactured by Avalon Furniture, which was sold in white, black and gray colors. The collection includes a dresser, mirror, headboard and footboard, chest and gent's chest. For group, item and SKU numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
The furniture was sold exclusively at Rooms to Go stores and online from October 2019 to April 2020.
Consumers should stop using the furniture and contact Rooms to Go at 855-688-0919 for a free replacement and free pick-up of the furniture. Consumers will not be responsible for shipping costs.
Failure to meet federal standards also resulted in a recall from A Better You.
The company is recalling its Beleco 535-S baby strollers because they violate the federal Carriages and Strollers standard. The commission said a child's torso can pass through an opening, trapping his or her head and posing a strangulation hazard. A restraint can also detach, posing a fall hazard.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. The product was sold exclusively online at Amazon from January 2019 to March 2020.
Consumers should stop using the stroller and contact the company at 800-715-7302 or at belecoorecall@gmail.com for instructions on how to receive a full refund, including taxes and original shipping cost.
Polaris is recalling two of its vehicles due to crash hazards.
One of the vehicles is the 2018-2020 Polaris Phoenix 200 ATV, whose throttle lever can fail due to damage during shipping. The company has received five reports from consumers, four of which pertain to the throttle stop breaking and one report of the throttle stop sticking. No injuries were reported.
For model numbers of affected ATVs, check out the commission's website. The ATVs were sold at Polaris dealers from November 2017 to April 2020.
The other vehicle is Polaris' 2019-2020 Ranger XP and General XP utility vehicles, where the throttle can fail to return to the idle position after the engine stalls and is restarted in gear without switching the key to the off position due to a software problem. This could cause the vehicle to accelerate suddenly, posing a crash hazard.
No incidents have been reported with this issue. The recall involves the 2019 Polaris Ranger XP and Ranger Crew XP, as well as the 2020 Polaris Ranger XP, Ranger Crew XP, General XP Deluxe and General XP 4 Deluxe. They were sold from June 2018 to March 2020.
For either vehicles, consumers should stop using them and contact a dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.
Naomi Creason
