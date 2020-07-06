Recall Roundup: Cat food has elevated levels of compound; Boy Scout pin recalled over lead

The furniture was sold exclusively at Rooms to Go stores and online from October 2019 to April 2020.

Consumers should stop using the furniture and contact Rooms to Go at 855-688-0919 for a free replacement and free pick-up of the furniture. Consumers will not be responsible for shipping costs.

Failure to meet federal standards also resulted in a recall from A Better You.

The company is recalling its Beleco 535-S baby strollers because they violate the federal Carriages and Strollers standard. The commission said a child's torso can pass through an opening, trapping his or her head and posing a strangulation hazard. A restraint can also detach, posing a fall hazard.

No incidents or injuries have been reported. The product was sold exclusively online at Amazon from January 2019 to March 2020.

Consumers should stop using the stroller and contact the company at 800-715-7302 or at belecoorecall@gmail.com for instructions on how to receive a full refund, including taxes and original shipping cost.

Polaris is recalling two of its vehicles due to crash hazards.