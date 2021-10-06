Recall Roundup: Carcinogen found in spray products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported the presence of a carcinogen in two popular, over-the-counter spray products.
Coppertone is recalling lots of five Coppertone aerosol sunscreen spray products manufactured between Jan. 10 and June 15, 2021, because of the presence of benzene.
The FDA said benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, and depending on the level of exposure, it could result in an increased risk of cancers, including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow or other blood disorders.
The FDA noted, however, that daily exposure to benzene at the levels in the affected Coppertone products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences, but the company is recalling the lots.
Affected products include sprays for babies, children and sports. For UPCs, lot codes and manufacturing dates, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.
Consumers should stop using the products and dispose of them appropriately. For more information, call 1-888-921-1537.
Benzene was also behind a recall from Bayer regarding its Lotrimin AF and Tinactin spray products with lot numbers beginning with TN, CV or NAA distributed between September 2018 and September 2021.
Like the Coppertone, the levels of benzene in the Bayer products are not expected to cause adverse health consequences, though they are recalling the sprays. Affected products include athlete's foot powder and deodorant sprays and prevention sprays. For a list of products, check out the FDA's website. There are no issues with the creams or other Bayer products.
Consumers may request a refund by visiting www.lotrimin.com or www.tinactin.com or call Bayer at 1-866-360-3266.
The FDA also reported that Cuisine Innovations Unlimited LLC is recalling its 8.5-ounce, 6-piece packages of Vemondo Vegan Crabless Mini Crabcakes by Lidl because they contain undeclared egg yolks.
No illnesses have been reported to date, and the products were distributed in a number of retail stores along the East Coast, including Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia.
The product would have been shipped to stores after Aug. 20 with a UPC code of 4056489310402 and with expiration dates of Feb. 17, 2023; Feb. 18, 2023; and Feb. 25, 2023.
Consumers who have purchased the product should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
B&G Foods is recalling cases of its 23-ounce Tone's Taco Seasoning Blend with best by dates of Sept. 3, 2024 and Sept. 6, 2024, due to the presence of undeclared wheat.
The FDA reported that a portion of individual containers were mistakenly labeled on the back with labels for the company's Lemon Pepper Seasoning Blend, which does not list wheat as an allergen.
The recall affects only the product with a UPC of 041351914615 that was distributed in Sam's Club stores nationwide and through the website.
Consumers can return the blend to the place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of the product. Consumers seeking a refund or additional information may also contact B&G foods at 800-247-5251.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of recalls including one from Macy's. The company is recalling its Martha Stewart Collection oil & vinegar cruets because the glass portion of the cruet can break during use, posing a laceration hazard.
The company has had six reports of the glass cruets breaking, resulting in three lacerations, two of which required stitches.
The product has a UPC of 608356787608 and was sold at Macy's stores and online from July 2017 to July 2021.
Consumers should stop using the cruets and return them to a Macy's store or contact the company at 888-257-5949 for a full refund.
Kohl's is recalling the Sonoma Goods for Life oversized antigravity chairs because the chairs can break or collapse when weight is applied, posing a fall hazard.
The company has received 18 reports of the chairs breaking or collapsing, including two reports of minor injuries.
The chairs were sold at Kohl's stores nationwide and online from January 2019 to June 2021.
Consumers should stop using the chairs and return them to the nearest Kohl's store. Consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund, and those without a receipt will receive a store credit.
