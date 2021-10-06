Recall Roundup: Carcinogen found in spray products

B&G Foods is recalling cases of its 23-ounce Tone's Taco Seasoning Blend with best by dates of Sept. 3, 2024 and Sept. 6, 2024, due to the presence of undeclared wheat.

The FDA reported that a portion of individual containers were mistakenly labeled on the back with labels for the company's Lemon Pepper Seasoning Blend, which does not list wheat as an allergen.

The recall affects only the product with a UPC of 041351914615 that was distributed in Sam's Club stores nationwide and through the website.

Consumers can return the blend to the place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of the product. Consumers seeking a refund or additional information may also contact B&G foods at 800-247-5251.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of recalls including one from Macy's. The company is recalling its Martha Stewart Collection oil & vinegar cruets because the glass portion of the cruet can break during use, posing a laceration hazard.

The company has had six reports of the glass cruets breaking, resulting in three lacerations, two of which required stitches.

The product has a UPC of 608356787608 and was sold at Macy's stores and online from July 2017 to July 2021.