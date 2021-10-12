Recall Roundup: Canned beef recalled over unsafe levels of lead

There have been 25 incidents of restricted front wheel movement, including 12 incidents where the bearing detached. There was one reported fall resulting in bruises when the user fell onto the stroller.

The strollers were sold at independent specialty juvenile stores nationwide and online at Joovy, Amazon, BuyBuyBaby and Target from May 2020 to December 2020.

Consumers should stop using the strollers and contact the company at 800-495-8718 for a free repair kit to replace the bearing.

ElliptiGO is recalling its arc bicycles because the bike frame can break while riding, posing a fall and injury hazard to the user. The recall involves three models of the bicycles: Arc 3, Arc 8 and Arc 24.

The company has received 12 reports of broken frames and 11 reports of cracked frames. Six minor injuries were reported that include lacerations, abrasions, road rash and a broken helmet.

The bikes were sold at specialty bike and fitness stores nationwide and online at ElliptiGO and Amazon from November 2015 to December 2020.

Consumers should stop using the bikes and contact the company at 888-551-0117 for a replacement bike, credit or refund. The amount of credit or refund will be prorated based on the age of the bike.