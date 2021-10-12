Recall Roundup: Canned beef recalled over unsafe levels of lead

A number of food items were recalled in the past week including canned beef products that were contaminated with unsafe levels of lead due to an outside supplier's spice mix.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service reported that Crider Foods is recalling about 525,700 pounds of canned beef with gravy products over the concerns about lead. The products were produced on Oct. 22, 2020, and March 15, 2021 production dates.
Affected products include 12-ounce cans of Hargis House Roast Beef and Gravy, Clover Valley Fully Cooked Roast Beef and Gravy, Kroger Roast Beef and Gravy, Hostess Roast Beef with Gravy, Laura Lynn Roast Beef with Gravy, Armour Roast Beef with Gravy and Harvest Creek Roast Beef with Gravy. The products have best buy dates of either Oct. 22, 2022, or March 15, 2023.
The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that arsenic levels was behind a recall of rice cereal.
Maple Island Inc., is recalling three lots of its Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal that it manufactures for Walmart. A routine sampling found levels of naturally occurring inorganic arsenic that were at levels above guidance.
The 8-ounce packages were sold after April 5, 2021 and have lot codes of 21083, 21084 or 21242. For UPC codes and best if used by dates, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.
Customers who purchased the affected cereal should discard the product or return it to Walmart for a full refund.
Undeclared ingredients that pose allergy concerns were behind a spat of other food recalls in the last week.
The FDA reported that Nestle Professional is recalling four of its Nature's Heart 1.5-ounce fruit and trail mix products because they may contain undeclared peanuts. The recall was initiated after two individuals with peanut allergies complained about experiencing mild reactions upon eating two of the products. No severe reactions or hospitalizations have been reported.
Affected products include the Superfood Trail Mix, toasted coconut chips, chili cashew glazed mix and turmeric cashew glazed mix. For UPC codes, batch codes and best by dates, check out the FDA's website.
Customers are urged to throw away the products ore return them to the place of purchase.
Chocolate and the Chip is recalling various flavors of its cookies, bundt cakes and rice crispy treats because they may contain undeclared wheat, milk, soy and tree nuts.
The FDA said the issue was caused by a mistake made by the owners regarding not having the proper protocol for distributing and labeling baked goods under the proper regulations.
Though most of the snacks were distributed in Los Angeles, they were also sold through e-commerce and pop-up retail locations in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, New Jersey and Ohio.
For a full list of products and the undeclared allergens for each, check out the FDA's website. Consumers with questions can call 213-792-2810.
Simple Mills is recalling a select number of Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Cracker boxes that were erroneously packaged with Farmhouse Cheddar Almond Flour Crackers, and therefore don't have milk on the ingredient list.
The company has received one report of a consumer experiencing mild allergic symptoms.
The crackers were sold in 4.25-ounce boxes with a UPC of 856069005131 and best by dates of Feb. 12, 2022 to Feb. 15, 2022. Recalled products were either sold individually or as part of a 3- or 6-pack.
Customers who purchased the products can contact the company at 312-410-8414.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also reported a few new recalls that pose fall hazards.
Joovy is recalling its Zoom 360 Ultralight jogging strollers because the front wheel bearing can fail or detach, posing a fall and injury hazard.
There have been 25 incidents of restricted front wheel movement, including 12 incidents where the bearing detached. There was one reported fall resulting in bruises when the user fell onto the stroller.
The strollers were sold at independent specialty juvenile stores nationwide and online at Joovy, Amazon, BuyBuyBaby and Target from May 2020 to December 2020.
Consumers should stop using the strollers and contact the company at 800-495-8718 for a free repair kit to replace the bearing.
ElliptiGO is recalling its arc bicycles because the bike frame can break while riding, posing a fall and injury hazard to the user. The recall involves three models of the bicycles: Arc 3, Arc 8 and Arc 24.
The company has received 12 reports of broken frames and 11 reports of cracked frames. Six minor injuries were reported that include lacerations, abrasions, road rash and a broken helmet.
The bikes were sold at specialty bike and fitness stores nationwide and online at ElliptiGO and Amazon from November 2015 to December 2020.
Consumers should stop using the bikes and contact the company at 888-551-0117 for a replacement bike, credit or refund. The amount of credit or refund will be prorated based on the age of the bike.
Hobby Lobby is recalling its white wood stools because the stools can break during use.
The company has received seven reports of the stool breaking, including six reports of minor injuries.
The stools were sold at Hobby Lobby stores from June to July. Consumers should stop using the stools and return them to the nearest Hobby Lobby for a full refund.
