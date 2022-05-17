Recall Roundup: Candy gummies recalled over metal

Among the latest food recalls in the last week is one from Mars Wrigley Confectionary, which is recalling varieties of its gummies over the presence of a thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.

The company said it received reports from consumers regarding the issue.

The recall affects Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies. For affected item numbers, UPCs and manufacturing codes, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

Consumer should dispose of the product or call the company at 1-800-651-2564.

Undeclared nuts are behind the recall of two, nondairy frozen desserts.

HP Hood LLC is recalling thousands of cases of its Planet Oat chocolate chip cookie dough and chocolate peanut butter swirl nondairy frozen desserts because of undeclared peanuts.

The recall only applies to the pints with a best by date of Dec. 17, 2022, and item numbers 70986 and 70990. No illnesses have been reported.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that some of the chocolate peanut butter swirl product was packaged in the chocolate cookie dough container. Customers who purchased the product may return it for a full refund or exchange.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream of Brooklyn is recalling 2,185 pints of its nondairy frozen dessert product "Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk" because it may contain undeclared tree nuts, including cashews and pistachios. The recall was initiated after a consumer complaint regarding an allergic reaction.

The company said the cause of the contamination is being investigated.

The product was distributed nationally and has a lot code of 21V194 and a best by date of Jan. 13, 2023. The recall does not apply to any other lot marking, best by date or variety of ice cream products.

Consumers who purchased the product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

