Recall Roundup: Candles, mugs, fitness timers recalled over fire, burn hazards

Fire or burn hazards were the cause of a number of recalls of consumer products recently, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Kohl's is recalling its Sonoma Goods for Life three-wick candles because the high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break.
Kohl's has received 29 reports of high flames or glass breaking, including five incidents resulting in minor burn injuries and six incidents involving minor property damage, including burn marks on furniture, carpet and/or countertops.
The candles come in glass containers with metal lids. For fragrance, style numbers, UPC and date codes, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The candles were sold at Kohl's from December 2019 to October 2020.
Consumer should stop using the candles and return them to the nearest Kohl's store. Consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund, and those without a receipt will receive store credit.
Yeti is recalling its Rambler 20-ounce travel mugs with Stronghold lids because the magnetic slider on the lid can eject, causing hot contents to spill out.
The company has received two reports of the slider ejecting after it was sealed with hot liquid. No injuries have been reported.
The recall involves the travel mugs with date code 34204010, which were sold in a variety of colors. The mugs were sold at Yeti stores nationwide and online during October 2020.
Consumers should stop using the mug and visit yeti.com for instructions on returning the lid, or visit a Yeti store for a full refund.
Coulter Ventures is recalling its Rogue home timers because the lithium-ion battery inside the timer can burn due to overheating, posing a fire hazard.
The company has received seven reports of the battery overheating, and two of the reports resulted in the battery burning and melting the compartment. No injuries have been reported.
The recall involves the fitness timer that measures about 13 inches long by 4 inches high, and was sold online at Rogue Fitness from June 2019 to June 2020.
Consumers should stop using the timers and contact the company at 844-216-3846 for instructions on how to receive a full refund.
Support Local Journalism
The commission also announced two recalls involving products that could pose danger to children.
Walker Edison is recalling its drawer chests because they are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall and could pose serious tip-over and entrapment hazards. No incidents or injuries have yet been reported.
The recall affects two of the drawer chest products that include Spencer 4-drawer chests. For model numbers, check out the commission's website.
The chests were sold online at Best Buy, Pier1, Amazon, Target and other online retailers from August 2018 to March 2020.
Consumers should stop using the chests and contact the company at 833-208-3600 or at recall1020@walkeredison.com for instructions on how to dispose of the product and obtain a full refund or free replacement. The company will provide packaging and pre-paid shipping labels so consumers can remove the chest's drawer slides and return them for a refund or replacement.
Target is recalling its Cat & Jack Himani and Jaren toddler boots because the toggle on the boot can detach from the elastic lace, posing a choking hazard to children.
The company has received five reports of the laces breaking and one report of both the lace and toggle breaking. No injuries have been reported.
The recall affects toddler boots in sizes 5 to 12 that have the toggle to keep out the snow. The Himani boots were sold in navy and pink, and the Jaren boots were sold in olive, black with polka dots, pink with polka dots and navy with rainbows. For item numbers, check out the commission's website.
The boots were sold at Target stores and online, as well as at Google Express, from September 2019 to February 2020.
Consumers should return the boots at any Target store for a full refund. If shoppers bought the boots online at Target, they can contact Target at 800-440-0680 to receive a prepaid return label to return the boots.
The commission also announced a recall from Alliance Outdoor Products, which is recalling its climbing treestands. The cable assemblies on the treestand can separate due to corrosion, posing a fall hazard.
The company has received five reports of the cable separating, resulting in two injuries involving fractures.
The recall involves the 2017 X-Stand Climbing Treestand Silent Adrenaline XSCT334 and Apache XSCT355. They were sold at Sporstman's Guide stores and other sporting good stores nationwide and online from May 2017 to December 2018.
Consumers should stop using the treestands and contact the company at 877-886-2241 for instructions on receiving a full refund in the form of a gift card.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.