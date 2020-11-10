Recall Roundup: Candles, mugs, fitness timers recalled over fire, burn hazards

The recall affects two of the drawer chest products that include Spencer 4-drawer chests. For model numbers, check out the commission's website.

The chests were sold online at Best Buy, Pier1, Amazon, Target and other online retailers from August 2018 to March 2020.

Consumers should stop using the chests and contact the company at 833-208-3600 or at recall1020@walkeredison.com for instructions on how to dispose of the product and obtain a full refund or free replacement. The company will provide packaging and pre-paid shipping labels so consumers can remove the chest's drawer slides and return them for a refund or replacement.

Target is recalling its Cat & Jack Himani and Jaren toddler boots because the toggle on the boot can detach from the elastic lace, posing a choking hazard to children.

The company has received five reports of the laces breaking and one report of both the lace and toggle breaking. No injuries have been reported.