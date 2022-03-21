Recall Roundup: Cable fragments found in pancake mix

Fragments of a cable used to clear a plant's processing line was discovered in pancake mix products from Continental Mills Inc. and distributed through Walmart and Kroger. Only the Walmart stores sold the mix in Pennsylvania.

Continental Mills announced the recall late last week for its Great Value buttermilk pancake and waffle mix with a best by date of Sept. 1, 2023, and UPC of 078742370828. No contaminated product has been reported by consumers to date, and no injuries have been reported.

Anyone who has purchased the Walmart mix should return it to a store for a replacement or refund.

Listeria concerns prompted Fruit Fresh Up Inc. to recall all of its fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products, as well as ready-to-eat dips, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This includes those sold at Wegmans and under brand Fresh Harvest.

Affected products include watermelon chunks, pineapple spears, cantaloupe spears and melon trio packages. For a complete list and UPC codes, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov. The products have best if used by dates between March 5 and March 23.

Consumers who still have any of these products are urged to discard them. No illnesses have been reported with the products, to date.

Undeclared wheat was behind a hash brown recall from Cavendish Farms Corporation. The company is recalling 441 cases of its 42.3-ounce packages of original has brown patties because those with celiac disease or wheat allergies could have allergic reactions.

The patties were sold at supermarkets that are part of the Wakefern Food Corp., including Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace and ShopRite. Stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and other states.

The product has a best before date of Feb. 1, 2024, and no confirmed illnesses have been reported to date. The recall was initiated after it was discovered the packaging did not have the allergen reported on it.

Consumers should dispose of the product or return it to the purchase location.

The FDA also reported that Kao USA Inc. is recalling Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer because it can contain a bacterium that could pose certain health problems to those with weakened immune systems.

The FDA said the investigation to determine the scope of the issue is still ongoing, but the products are being voluntarily recalled and removed from shelves. The recall only affects the 3-ounce and 10-ounce bottles of the moisturizer, which was manufactured between Oct. 1, 2021 and Oct. 18, 2021.

Anyone with a recall product can call Kao's Consumer Care Center for a free product coupon at 1-800-742-8798.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Reckitt is recalling more than 3 million bottles of its Airborne gummies sold in 63- and 75-count bottles because of pressure build-up in the bottle, which can cause the cap and underlying seal to pop off with force when someone tries to open it for the first time.

The company has received 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off, including 18 reports of minor injuries and one report of an eye injury required medical attention.

For a full list of affected bottles - which include assorted fruit, orange and kids bottles - check out the CPSC's website at www.cpsc.gov. The gummies were sold at Target, Walmart, Costco, CVS, Walgreens, Sam's Club, BJ's Wholesale Club and other stores, as well as online at Amazon from May 2020 to February 2022.

Consumers with unopened bottles should not attempt to open it and should contact the company at 888-266-8003 to return the unopened bottle to receive a full refund. Bottles that have already been opened are not subject to the recall since they no longer pose an injury hazard.

Shock hazards were behind two other consumer product recalls.

ToolGuards portable water immersion heaters are being recalled because the heater can overheat, melt or catch fire, posing shock, electrocution and fire hazards. The company has received 19 reports of the heaters overheating, melting or catching fire, and two reports of consumers being shocked.

The recall involves the heaters with a built-in thermostat, model TG IMH 01 and batch number P0100301. They were sold at Amazon from December 2021 to February 2022.

Consumers should stop using the heaters - which are used to heat water in foot baths, pools and water buckets - and contact FXswede AB at recall@fxswede.com for a full refund. Consumers will be expected to cut the electrical cord and submit a photo of the heater and cut cord, as well as the Amazon order number, to the email address as proof of destruction to receive the refund.

RH is recalling its illuminated mirrors because there are loose components in the bulb sockets, which can lead to overcurrent and overheating, posing fire and shock hazards. The company has received three reports of the mirror's electrical switch or wiring catching fire, as well as 60 reports of electrical issues, such as melting, smoking, sparking, shorting and bulbs bursting or breaking. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

The mirrors were sold in leaner, round, rectangle and dresser styles at RH Galleries nationwide and online from September 2015 to February 2022. For SKUs, check out the commission's website.

Consumers should unplug the mirrors and contact RH at 833-694-2947 for a full refund of the purchase price, refund in the form of a credit if the purchase price cannot be determined or a free replacement mirror.

Prestone is recalling its Shop Pro RV & Marine antifreeze because the bottles were improperly filled with a product containing methanol, whose vapors are harmful and can cause a fatality or blindness if swallowed. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall affects the bottles with a date code of FT21281, which were sold at AutoZone stores nationwide during October 2021.

Consumers should stop using the product and contact the company at 866-625-5322 for a full refund and instructions on how to dispose of the product. Those who have used the product on any potable water systems should not drink from the water system and immediately contact the company for instructions on how to properly flush their water system.

Two consumer products are being recalled over their danger to children.

HD Premier is recalling its DigitDots 3mm and 5mm magnetic balls because two or more high-powered magnetic balls swallowed by a child can become lodged in the digestive system. The company said it is aware of four children who ingested the product and required surgery to remove the magnets. Other similar products have resulted in surgery and two deaths.

The products were sold online at ILoveDigitDots.com, Amazon and other websites from March 2019 to January 2022.

Consumers should take the magnets away from children and contact the company at recall@ilovedigitdots.com to receive a pre-paid label to return the product and receive a refund.

Battat is recalling its B. toys wooden activity walker, "Walk 'n' Learn," because the wheels and wheel attachment hardware can detach in small pieces, posing a choking hazard.

The company has received six reports of the wheels and attachment hardware detaching, including one report of a child putting a detached nut in her mouth. The walkers were sold at Target and online at Target and Amazon from September 2020 to November 2021.

Consumers should take the walkers away from children and contact the company at 844-963-2479 for a free repair kit with replacement wheels, attachment hardware and installation instructions.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

