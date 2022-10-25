Recall Roundup: Bob Evans sausage recalled over blue rubber

Among the latest recalls is one from Bob Evans that contains thin blue rubber.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety Inspection Service reported that Bob Evans Farm Foods Inc. is recalling its one-pound chubs of Italian pork sausage over the presence of rubber. The problem was discovered after the company received consumer complaints.

The affected products have a lot code of XEN3663466 and a use by/freeze by date of Nov. 26, with a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25. The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries. Consumers who have purchased the product should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

For more information, call 440-463-3264.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported last week that Unilever is recalling select lot codes of its dry shampoo products produced prior to October 2021 due to the ongoing issue of benzene used in propellants in aerosol products, such as dry shampoo and spray deodorant.

The latest recall affects those sold under the brands of Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head) and Tresemme. For consumer UPC codes, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

Consumers should visit UnileverRecall.com for instructions on how to receive reimbursement for eligible products. For more information, call Unilever at 877-270-7412.

Seed Ranch Flavor Co. is recalling its 5-fluid ounce bottles of Umami Everyday Sauce, Savory Spice Umami Everyday Sauce and Everything But the Sushi & Dumplings sauce because they contain undeclared soy.

No illnesses have been reported to date. The sauces were sold in select retail stores nationwide and online through Amazon and the company's website. Affected products were sold in glass bottles. For UPC and lot codes, check out the FDA's website.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the soy-containing product did not have the ingredient on the label. The company said the issue was due to a breakdown in the production and packaging processes during a label redesign.

Consumers can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement.

The FDA also reported that Whele LLC is recalling its Mighty Bliss electric heating pad because it may lead to burns, mild shocks or rashes/irritation.

The company said it received 286 complaints between July 2021 and September 2022 related to the product overheating, sparking, burning or presenting other electrical problems, with 31 of those reports involving injuries.

The recall applies to the heating pads manufactured between Jan. 8, 2021, and Jan. 3, 2022, and distributed between July 29, 2021, and July 21, 2022. The heating pads were sold online at Amazon and Walmart.

For model numbers and affected product lots, check out the FDA's website.

Consumers are urged to stop using the product, ensure it is unplugged, safely cut the cord off the device, take a picture and upload that picture to the company's website. Reimbursement information will follow once that is completed. For more information, call 866-918-8768.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of recalls, including a bird bath that poses a fire hazard.

Backyard Nature Products is recalling its Birds Choice hanging and pole-mounted acrylic bird baths because sunlight going through the bird bath and hitting wooden surfaces, such as a deck or siding, can overheat. The company has received two reports of the bird baths causing overheating, smoking, fire and scorching to decks and siding. No injuries have been reported.

The bird baths were sold at bird and pet supply stores, garden and nursery stores and hardware stores, as well as online at Home Depot, Lowe's, Amazon, Walmart, Target, Wayfair and other websites from January 2020 to May 2022.

For UPC and SKU numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.

Consumers should stop using the bird baths and contact the company at 800-817-8833 to return them for a full refund. The company will email consumers pre-paid shipping labels or send labels by mail.

A fire hazard is also behind Gel Blaster's recall of its Surge 1.0 toy guns. The company said the lithium-ion battery pack inside the handle can overheat and ignite.

The company has received 30 reports of smoking or fire near the handle of the gel blaster, though no injuries have been reported.

The toy guns were sold at a number of stores and online at Amazon, Kickstarter and other websites from August 2020 to October 2021.

Consumers should stop using the product and contact the company at 844-435-5387 to receive a prepaid mailer to return the product and receive a full refund.

Marshalls, T.J. Maxx and Home Goods are recalling the Mittal International baby blankets because the threads in the woven blanket can come loose and detach, posing a choking and strangulation hazard. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The chenille weave baby blankets were sold at the three stores nationwide from September 2021 to July 2022. For style numbers, check out the commission's website.

Consumers should stop using the baby blankets and return them to any of the three stores for a full refund or store credit.

Aqualung is recalling its Apeks Exotec scuba diving buoyancy compensator devices (BCDs) because an issue could prevent the BCD from fully inflating, resulting in a loss of buoyancy control and poses decompression sickness injuries and drowning hazards. The company has received one report of a valve stuck open, though no injuries have been reported.

The devices were sold at dive stores nationwide and online at Aqualung and other diver supply online retailers from August 2021 to June 2022. For affected model numbers, check out the commission's website.

Consumers should stop using the devices and take them back to the place of purchase for a free repair. For those who can't return the product to a dealer, consumers can call the company at 877-379-7694 for instructions on how to receive a free repair.