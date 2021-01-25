Recall Roundup: Bob Evans pork sausage recalled over presence of thin, blue rubber

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service last week announced a recall from Bob Evans Farms Inc., which is pulling back 4,200 pounds of pork sausage products over the presence of thin, blue rubber.
The problem was discovered after consumer complaints of the extraneous material in the product.
The 1-pound chubs containing Bob Evans Italian Sausage was produced on Dec. 17, 2020, and has a lot code of 0352 and use/freeze by date of Jan. 31, 2021. The product was shipped to retail locations in five states, including Pennsylvania and Ohio.
The sausage should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that a number of companies have begun recalling butternut squash items related to potential contamination of listeria monocytogenes.
One of the recalls that affects Pennsylvania consumers - as well as those located in Virginia, Maryland, New York and New Jersey - is from Lancaster Foods LLC. Though no illnesses have been reported to date, the company is temporarily halting production of items with butternut squash until it and the FDA can investigate the source of the listeria issue.
Items included in Lancaster Foods' recall are packaged foods, including an Autumn Medley, Butternut Squash Noodles, Butternut Squash Planks, Squash Noodle Medley, Butternut Squash Chunks and Veggie Rice Blend. For UPCs and expiration dates, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.
The recalled items can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
The FDA also announced a recall from House-Autry Mills Inc., which is recalling its 9-ounce tartar sauce because of possible spoilage issues with the product.
The company said its co-manufacturer has verified issues with spoilage of the product that would make it unsuitable for consumption. No illnesses have been reported to date with the issue.
The product was distributed between Dec. 15, 2020, and Jan. 18, and sold in six states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia.
The tartar sauce has a UPC of 0 73484-60013 4 and best by dates ranging from Aug. 18 to Sept. 21. For specific best by dates, check out the FDA's website.
Consumers can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a recall last week from Rapala USA. The company is recalling its rechargeable fillet knives because the battery can overheat and catch fire if non-Rapala chargers are used to charge the battery.
The company has received 12 reports of batteries overheating and catching fire, including some cases that have caused damage to surrounding areas. No injuries have been reported.
The recall affects the knives with item number RRFN. They were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, Fleet Farm and sporting goods stores nationwide and online from March 2011 to December 2018.
Consumers should stop using the knife, remove the battery and look for a white ETL label on the battery. If the battery does not have the label, consumers should contact the company at 800-874-4451 for a free replacement battery and for pre-paid return of the old battery to Rapala for proper disposal.
