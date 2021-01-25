Recall Roundup: Bob Evans pork sausage recalled over presence of thin, blue rubber

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service last week announced a recall from Bob Evans Farms Inc., which is pulling back 4,200 pounds of pork sausage products over the presence of thin, blue rubber.

The problem was discovered after consumer complaints of the extraneous material in the product.

The 1-pound chubs containing Bob Evans Italian Sausage was produced on Dec. 17, 2020, and has a lot code of 0352 and use/freeze by date of Jan. 31, 2021. The product was shipped to retail locations in five states, including Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The sausage should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that a number of companies have begun recalling butternut squash items related to potential contamination of listeria monocytogenes.

One of the recalls that affects Pennsylvania consumers - as well as those located in Virginia, Maryland, New York and New Jersey - is from Lancaster Foods LLC. Though no illnesses have been reported to date, the company is temporarily halting production of items with butternut squash until it and the FDA can investigate the source of the listeria issue.