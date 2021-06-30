Recall Roundup: Blueberries recalled over possible parasite contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently announced two food recalls caused by a parasite and bacteria.
Dole Diversified North America is recalling a limited number of its fresh blueberries packaged in a variety of clamshell sizes due to potential cyclospora contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date.
Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the cyclospora parasite. Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. The infection is treated with antibiotics, and most people respond quickly to treatment, according to the FDA.
The blueberries were sold in 6-ounce, 18-ounce, 24-ounce and pint-sized clamshells with a variety of packaging dates between May 28 and June 9. For package dates and lot codes, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.
Though Pennsylvania is not one of the states where the blueberries were sold, they were sold in nearby New York, as well as in Main, Wisconsin and Illinois.
Consumers should discard the product immediately and call Dole at 1-800-356-3111 for any questions.
Avanti Frozen Foods is recalling various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined shrimp (some packaged with cocktail sauce) sold in various unit sizes and brands because of possible salmonella contamination.
There have been six reports of salmonella-related illnesses to date associated with the cooked shrimp distributions. The potential for contamination was identified by the FDA based on its prior testing of frozen cooked shrimp imported by Avanti.
Affected products were sold under brand names Censea, Hannaford, Open Acres, Waterfront Bistro, Honest Catch, Chicken of the Sea, 365 and Meijer. For expiration dates, lot codes and unit sizes, check out the FDA's website.
Consumers who have purchased the shrimp are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced two recent product recalls, including one from Gramr.
The company is recalling its brushed gold tea kettles because the kettles can expel hot water and/or excessive steam during use, posing a burn hazard.
The company has received 122 reports of the kettles expelling hot water or steam, including 18 reports of minor burn injuries.
The kettles were sold online at Causebox.com in the 2021 "winter box" seasonal assortments from November 2020 through April 2021. The kettle was also sold separately online at Rose & Fitzgerald from December 2020 to February 2021.
Consumers should stop using the kettle and contact Gramr at 866-512-2152 for a credit toward the purchase of another product or a refund.
La Paloma is recalling its girls' nightgowns because they fail to meet flammability standards for children's sleepwear.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. The recall includes the nightgowns in sizes 2 to 9 and in the prints Little Wings, Paloma Stripe, Evergreen, Scandi Shapes and Holly Horse.
The nightgowns were sold online at La Paloma from November to December 2020.
Consumers should stop using the nightgowns and contact the company at care@shoplapaloma.com for a full refund.
