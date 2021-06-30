Recall Roundup: Blueberries recalled over possible parasite contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently announced two food recalls caused by a parasite and bacteria.

Dole Diversified North America is recalling a limited number of its fresh blueberries packaged in a variety of clamshell sizes due to potential cyclospora contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the cyclospora parasite. Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. The infection is treated with antibiotics, and most people respond quickly to treatment, according to the FDA.

The blueberries were sold in 6-ounce, 18-ounce, 24-ounce and pint-sized clamshells with a variety of packaging dates between May 28 and June 9. For package dates and lot codes, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

Though Pennsylvania is not one of the states where the blueberries were sold, they were sold in nearby New York, as well as in Main, Wisconsin and Illinois.

Consumers should discard the product immediately and call Dole at 1-800-356-3111 for any questions.