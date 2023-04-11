Bissell is expanding a recall of its wet-dry vacuum models over a fire hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported in the last week.

Bissell is recalling its cordless, multisurface vacuums because the battery pack's circuit board can overheat and smoke. The company is expanding a recall from January that focused on models 2551, 2551W and 25519. The latest update includes vacuum models 2551R and 25518.

No incidents or injuries have been reported. The vacuums were sold at Ollie's Bargain Outlet and online at HSN from May 2019 to July 2021.

Consumers should stop using the vacuums and contact the company at 855-417-7001 for a free battery pack replacement. Consumers can take the vacuum to a local authorized service center for a replacement or schedule a free in-home repair visit.

The commission also reported that two children's toys are being recalled over choking hazards.

Monti Kids is recalling its basket with balls toys with Tummy-Tim, 4-6M Play and Early Gross Motor subscription boxes because the swirls sewn onto the blue, crocheted ball can separate, exposing small parts that pose a choking hazard.

The company has received two reports of small parts inside the ball being released, but no injuries have been reported.

The toys were sold online at Monti Kids from July 2022 to February 2023. Consumers should stop using the toys and contact the company at 888-869-3019 for instructions on receiving a $12 refund. Consumers will have to provide a photo of the recalled ball cut in half to customercare@montikids.com.

Ikea is recalling its Blavingad fishing games because a small rivet in the wooden play piece can come loose, posing a choking hazard. Globally, the company has received four reports of the rivet coming loose, though no reported incidents required medical attention.

The game was sold at Ikea stores and online from October 2022 to March 2023.

Consumers should stop using the game and contact Ikea at 888-966-4532 for a full refund.

The commission in the last week also reported the recall of two bicycles over fall and crash hazards.

Cannondale is recalling its Tesoro Neo X Speed electric bicycles because the hand brakes are configured in accordance with the European safety standard, which is reversed from the U.S. standard.

No incidents or injuries have been reported. The e-bikes were sold at authorized Cannondale dealers nationwide during September 2022.

Consumers should stop using the e-bikes and contact the company at 800-245-3872 for instructions on how to receive a free repair.

Cycle Force is recalling its Open Cycle Up Ekar, Upper Ekar, Wide Ekar and Mind Ekar bicycles because the rear brake can fail, posing a crash hazard. The company has received two reports of Campagnolo brake hoses becoming damaged, though no injuries have been reported.

The bicycles were sold at independent stores nationwide and online at Open Cycle from November 2021 to February 2023.

Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles and framesets and contact their local bicycle dealer to schedule a free installation of the repair kit, which includes a hydraulic brake hose/line and a new frame insert for the rear brake hose and rear shift cable. For more information, contact Cycle Force at 877-245-3243.

Mammut Sports Group is recalling its Alugator Ride 3.0 hoe and SE avalanche shovels because the spring locking mechanism on the shovel can fail in an emergency excavation of a person buried in an avalanche. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The hoe avalanche shovels were sold individually with lot number 1121 and the SE avalanche shovels were sold as part of the Barryvox package and package tour with lot numbers 1221 and 0322. They were sold at outdoor and ski supply stores nationwide and online at Mammut from December 2022 to February 2023.

Consumers should stop using the shovels and visit Mammu's website at mammut.prezly.com and follow instructions on inspecting the connection between the shaft and shovel head to make sure it properly locks in position. Those with defective shovels can contact the company at 800-451-5127 to obtain a prepaid shipping label to return the shovel for a free repair or free replacement.