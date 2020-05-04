Recall Roundup: Benefiber supplement recalled over plastic pieces, shavings from cap

The recall affects only the cheese cracker products with best when used by dates of Sept. 18, 20, 28 and 30, and Oct. 1 and 2, which is found on the left side of the packaging.

No illnesses have been reported to date due to the recall. Consumers who have this product can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 to get more information about the recall.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also reported a number of recalls last week, including one from Epson USA.

The company is recalling power adapters that were sold with Epson scanners because the adapters can overheat, melt and catch fire. The company said it is aware of 15 incidents worldwide of adapters melting or catching fire, resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves adapters sold with Epson V-series scanners (V30, V33, V37, V300, V330 and V370). The internal part code, EADP-16CB B, is printed on the label of the adapter.

The adapters were sold at Best Buy, Office Depot, Staples, Walmert and department stores nationwide from January 2010 to December 2015.

Consumers should stop using the recalled adapters and contact Epson at 888-367-2656 to receive a free replacement adapter.