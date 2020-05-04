Recall Roundup: Benefiber supplement recalled over plastic pieces, shavings from cap

Among the latest recalls announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is GSK Consumer Healthcare's Benefiber prebiotic fiber supplements, which has green plastic pieces or shavings from the bottle cap.
The FDA said the affected products are Benefiber Healthy Shape Prebiotic Fiber Supplement sold in 500 grams with an expiration date of September 2021, as well as Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement sold in 500 and 760 grams with an expiration of either October 2021 or November 2021.
The affected lots were distributed from Oct. 28 to Jan. 21 to retail stores and online retailers. For lot codes, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.
The company said it has received one consumer complaint of plastic particles in the bottle.
Consumers with affected products should stop using the powder and can either request a refund or report an adverse experience by calling GSK Contact Center at 1-800-452-0051.
The FDA also reported that Mondelez Global LLC is recalling a limited quantity of its Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches in family size packs (21.6 ounces) because though the outer packaging indicates they are the cheese crackers, the product inside is actually the peanut butter variety, which could pose allergy problems.
The recall affects only the cheese cracker products with best when used by dates of Sept. 18, 20, 28 and 30, and Oct. 1 and 2, which is found on the left side of the packaging.
No illnesses have been reported to date due to the recall. Consumers who have this product can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 to get more information about the recall.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also reported a number of recalls last week, including one from Epson USA.
The company is recalling power adapters that were sold with Epson scanners because the adapters can overheat, melt and catch fire. The company said it is aware of 15 incidents worldwide of adapters melting or catching fire, resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.
The recall involves adapters sold with Epson V-series scanners (V30, V33, V37, V300, V330 and V370). The internal part code, EADP-16CB B, is printed on the label of the adapter.
The adapters were sold at Best Buy, Office Depot, Staples, Walmert and department stores nationwide from January 2010 to December 2015.
Consumers should stop using the recalled adapters and contact Epson at 888-367-2656 to receive a free replacement adapter.
Modular Robotics is recalling its rechargeable battery packs because the packs can short circuit, causing them to overheat.
The company said it has received four reports of its battery packs smoking and overheating, though no injuries have been reported.
The battery packs were sold individually and also within Classroom Kits and GoPiGo and BrickPi robotic bundles that were sold online at Dexterindustries.com from March 2018 to January 2020. "Dexter Industries Rechargeable Battery Pack" is printed on a white label on the pack.
Consumers should stop using the battery backs and contact the company at 877-233-6859 for a free replacement battery pack. The recalled battery packs should be disposed of by following local laws.
Bellman & Symfon is recalling its flash receivers because the back-up battery can fail to fully charge, resulting in the receiver not working or failing to flash to alert hearing-impaired persons to an emergency.
The flash receivers were sold as part of the company's Visit smart home system and are intended to assist hearing-impaired consumers by alerting them with bright flashes of light when the doorbell or telephone rings or if a fire alarm sounds.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. For affected serial numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
The smart home systems were sold online at HarrisComm.com from June 2016 to March 2020. Consumers should immediately contact Bellman & Symfon at 833-235-5626 or via support.bsn@bellman.com to receive a free repair.
Consumers are advised to keep using the flash receivers until they receive the free repair, but owners should unplug and re-plug their units to keep them properly powered.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
