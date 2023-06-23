Among the latest consumer product recalls is one from Zuru of its Baby Shark toy.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim bath toy has a hard plastic fin that can pose a risk of impalement, lacerations and punctures if a child slips, falls or sits on the toy.

The company has received 12 reports of children falling or sitting on the bath toy, resulting in injuries and wounds, including those to the children's genital, anorectal and facial areas. Nine of the incidents required stitches or medical attention. All injuries were reported with the full-size toy, though the mini-toy is also included in the recall.

The toys were sold at Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General Corp., Family Dollar Services, Target, TJX companies, Ross and Walgreens stores and online at Walmart, Target and Amazon from May 2019 to March 2023.

Consumers should stop using the bath toys and contact the company at 833-820-0839 for a full refund of $14 for full-size bath toys and $6 for the mini-toys, in the form of a prepaid virtual Mastercard. Consumers will be expected to disable the tail fin, mark the toy with the word "recalled" and upload a photo of the marked product online.

Infanttech is recalling its Zooby video baby monitors for cars because the battery can malfunction, overheat and burst, posing a fire hazard.

The company has received three reports of the baby monitors catching fire, though no injuries have been reported.

The baby monitors are housed in plush animal toys, including a giraffe, dog, fox, rabbit and panda, and have a battery model number of HJ554050 batch 2136. They were sold online at the company's website and Amazon from January 2022 to May 2023.

Consumers should immediately remove the battery from the camera and can continue to use the camera and monitor when plugged in. Contact the company at hello@infanttech.com for a free replacement battery.

A fire hazard is behind a recall from Michael Giordano International. The company is recalling its Boost the Mood ceramic mugs because the mugs are mislabeled as microwave safe. The commission said the metallic print on the mug can spark.

The company has received one report of a mug smoking while in the microwave.

The mugs were sold exclusively at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and online at Ulta as part of a promotional set that included socks, hand cream and foot cream from October 2022 to March 2023.

Consumers should stop using the mugs and contact the company at 833-870-6579 to receive a $10 cash refund.

Trek is recalling its Promax hydraulic disc brakes sold on Trek bicycles because the brake hose can detach from the lever, posing a crash hazard.

The company has received 195 reports of the brake hoses detaching, though no injuries have been reported.

The disc brakes were installed as original equipment on a number of models, including FX2 and FX3, Verve 4, FX Sport and Dual Sport. For a full list, check out the commission's website at cpsc.gov. The bikes were sold at Trek dealers nationwide and online from June 2021 to March 2023.

Consumers should stop using the bicycles with the recalled brakes and contact their local dealer for a free inspection and repair. Consumers can check their bike's serial number online at trekbikes.com to determine if their bike is included in the recall.

Havertys is recalling its Concord dual-power recliner chairs because the metal power mechanism assembly can bend when the chair is reclined and weight is applied, causing the chair back to detach and pose a fall hazard.

The company has received nine reports of the chair back detaching, including two consumers who reported injuries involving their back, neck and hip.

The chairs were sold at Havertys stores and online at the company's website from September 2020 to January 2023.

Consumers should stop using the recalled chairs and contact the company at 888-428-3789 for a free repair by a service technician to install a replacement part in the assembly mechanism.

Research Products is recalling its steam humidifiers because they contain a specific type of electrode wire with a "D" shaped connector that can loosen, causing arcing and/or overheating, posing a fire hazard.

The company has received 103 reports of the humidifiers overheating, including 10 incidents resulting in smoke or residential fires, totaling more than $10 million in damage.

The recall involves the humidifiers sold under the AprilAire, Coleman, Luxaire, Bryant, Carrier and York brand names, and were generally installed alongside HVAC equipment, though are separate units.

For model numbers, check out the commission's website. They were sold through HVAC contractors as well as online at Amazon, Slyvane, Supply House, Humidifiers.com and other websites from June 2010 to January 2015.

Consumers should stop using and shut off the humidifiers, and contact the company at 888-742-2401 to receive a free electrode wire repair kit, as well as assistance with identifying a qualified contractor to schedule an appointment for a free replacement of the connector wires.