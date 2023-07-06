Among the latest recalls in the last week is one from CaTeam, which is recalling its canvas baby hammock swings.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has previously reported that inclined sleepers pose a danger of death to children and are banned under the Safe Sleep for Babies Act. The commission said infants have died after they rolled from their back to their stomach or side while they are unrestrained.

No incidents have been reported with the hammock swing, but the product was marketed for infant sleep and has an incline angle of greater than 10 degrees.

The hammock swings were sold online at CaTeam, as well as on Amazon from November 2022 to January 2023. Consumers should stop using the hammock swings and contact the company at 206-607-8266 for instructions on how to receive a full refund and properly dispose of the product.

Two other consumer products were recalled in the last week over fire hazards.

Victrola is recalling its wood Metropolitan Bluetooth record players with 3-speed turntables because the record players can overheat. The company has received six reports of the units overheating or catching fire, including one minor injury and one report of minor property damage.

The recall involves the record player with model number VTA-240B-ESP that was sold online at Amazon, Macy's, Victrola and other websites from December 2021 to April 2023.

Consumers should unplug and stop using the record players and contact the company at 877-483-2497 to receive a free replacement. Consumers should keep the record players until registering for the recall, which is when the company will provide disposal instructions.

Bose is recalling its Acoustimass, Lifestyle and Companion bass modules that were produced before April 2006 because the speaker's electrical components can fail, posing a fire hazard.

The company has received 21 reports worldwide of bass modules igniting or melting, including three incidents of fire resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

For affected product names and date codes, check out the commission's website at cpsc.gov. The products were sold at Bose stores, Best Buy, Circuit City, Sam's Club, Sears and other stores nationwide and online at Bose from January 1994 to April 2007.

Consumers should stop using and unplug the bass modules and contact the company at 888-260-0819 to arrange for a free repair or a 40% discount on a replacement product.

H-E-B is recalling its Haven & Key leather woven chairs because the backrest and legs can crack and break off when someone is seated, posing a fall hazard.

The company has received 11 reports of the chairs cracking or breaking, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the chairs also referred to as Lovina chairs that were sold in brown and black online at Heb.com in April 2022 to April 2023.

Consumers should stop using the chairs and contact the company at 855-432-4438 for a full refund.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service reported that House of Raeford is recalling about 77,000 pounds of corn dog products over possible spoilage issues.

The company is recalling 1.83-pound bags of Foster Farms mini corn dogs bite-sized chicken franks that were produced on April 24 and has lot codes 123114 and 223114, as well as a best if used by date of April 23, 2024.

The problem was discovered after a consumer complaint that the product had an odor, off-appearance and unpleasant taste.

The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported this week that Mondelez Global LLC is recalling two varieties of its belVita breakfast sandwich products due to undeclared peanuts.

Affected products sold in various sizes is the dark chocolate cream variety and cinnamon brown sugar with vanilla cream variety. Affected products all have "best when used by dates" prior to and including Feb. 25, 2024. For UPC numbers, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

The company said it became aware of the problem during an internal manufacturing inspection, when peanut protein residue was discovered on the line used to make the products. There have been three unconfirmed reports of possible allergic reactions, according to the FDA.

Consumers should discard the product or return it to the place of purchase. Consumers can call 1-855-535-5948 for more information about the recall.