Among the latest recalls in the last week is one from Perrigo Company involving certain lots of its Gerber Good Start SoothePro powdered infant formula.

The company said while though no product has tested positive for the presence of the bacteria, cronobacter sakazakii, and no adverse events have been reported, the company is recalling the product out of caution.

The recall only affects the infant formula manufactured at the company's Wisconsin facility from Jan. 2 to Jan. 18, with use-by dates in July 2024. For UPC codes and exact use-by dates, check out the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website at www.fda.gov. The product was sold to consumers after March 5.

Anyone with an affected product should discontinue use and dispose of the product. Consumers can request refunds by contacting Gerber Parent Resource Center at 1-800-777-7690.

The FDA also reported that Clio Snacks is recalling 581 cases of its Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt parfait bar over potential listeria contamination.

The product was sold at select Walmart stores between March 5 and March 8. Affected products come in single-serve boxes with UPC 854021008152, lot number 048C2023 and expiration date of April 30. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The FDA said the potential for limited exposure to listeria was discovered at a third-party manufacturer's facility where the parfait bars are produced. The recall was a result of routine testing.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product should not eat it and instead return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, call 1-908-505-2546.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also reported a number of recalls in the last week, including one from Stihl. The company is recalling its docking stations sold with Stihl iMow robotic lawn mowers because the station's circuit board can short circuit when exposed to moisture, posing a fire hazard.

The company has received eight reports of thermal overheating, including two reports of fire. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the RMI 422, 522 and 632 iMow models. For a range of affected serial numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The mowers and docking stations were sold at authorized Stihl independent dealers nationwide from January 2017 to July 2022.

Consumers should stop using the recalled docking stations and contact the company at 800-233-4729 or contact an authorized service dealer for a free at-home repair of the docking station.

A fire hazard is also behind a recall from Star Elite. The company is recalling its Sunbeam queen-size heated blankets because they can overheat.

The company said it has received 13 reports of blankets overheating, though no injuries have been reported. The recall involves the blanket with model number 32810027 that were sold online at Amazon and small independent stores from September 2022 to January 2023.

Consumers should stop using the blankets, unplug them and contact the company at 877-383-6399 for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to complete an online recall registration form on its website and destroy the blanket by cutting the power cord at the plug.

Laceration hazards are behind two other recent recalls.

Ikea is recalling its Lettan mirrors because the plastic fittings that attach the mirror to the wall can break, causing the mirror to fall. The company has received 55 incidents globally of the mirror falling, including one report in the United States.

The mirrors were sold at Ikea stores nationwide and online from December 2019 to October 2022.

Consumers should stop using the mirrors and contact Ikea at 888-966-4532 to order a free set of replacement wall fittings and instructions. Customers can also return the mirror to any Ikea store for a full refund.

Fredericksburg Farms is recalling its 10-ounce scented candles with glass lids because some of the glass lids are too tight, causing the jar to break when the lid is forcibly removed.

The company has received four reports of consumers receiving lacerations on their hands after the glass candle jars broke.

The recall affects a variety of scents. For a full list and UPC codes, check out the commission's website. They were sold online at Fredericksburg Farms' website from October 2022 to February 2023.

Consumers should stop using the candles and not attempt to remove the lid. They can contact the company at 888-359-2993 for instructions on how to return the product for a full refund.

The commission also reported that Mockingbird is recalling its single strollers because the lower side of the stroller frame can crack, posing a fall risk to children.

The company has received 13 reports of cracks in the frame, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall expansion includes strollers with a lot number between 18322 to 22278, and lot numbers 23174 and 23175. They were sold online at Hello Mockingbird, Babylist and Good Buy Gear from March 2020 to March 2023.

Consumers should stop using the strollers and contact the company at 877-274-3240 to receive a free frame reinforcement kit.