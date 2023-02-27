Among the latest recalls reported in the last week is one from Cosori. The company is recalling its air fryers because a wire connection can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

The company has received 205 reports of air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking. This includes 10 reports of minor burn injuries and 23 reports of minor property damage.

The recall affects units in 3.7 and 5.8-quart sizes that were sold in black, gray, white, blue and red at a number of stores including Best Buy, Target and Home Depot, as well as online at Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Cosori, eBay, HomeGoods, Kohl's, Lowe's, Macy's, QVC, Staples, Walmart and Wayfair from June 2018 to December 2022.

For model numbers, check out the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.

Consumers should stop using the air fryers and contact the company at 888-216-5974 to receive their choice of a free replacement air fryer or another Cosori product by registering at recall.cosori.com. During registration, consumers must provide their contact information and submit photos of the recalled unit with the cord cut off.

The commission also reported that Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candleat is recalling its Mainstays three-wick candles because the wicks can burn too close to the side of the container, causing the glass to break and posing fire and laceration hazards.

The company has received 12 reports of the glass cracking, resulting in one minor cut and multiple reports of damage to nearby items. The company has also received one report of a fire.

The recall involves the candles in round 14-ounce glass jars sold with Halloween and autumn themes, such as Jack-o-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farm House, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion. They were sold at Walmart stores and online from September 2022 to November 2022.

Consumers should stop using the candles and contact the company at 800-680-2474 to receive a full refund.

Injury and fall hazards are behind other consumer product recalls in the last week.

Zinus announced it is recalling its SmartBase Euro slats metal platform bed frames because the assembly kit did not include reinforcing brackets for installation on the corners of the frame, which could lead to the frame collapsing.

The company has received 14 reports of the bed frame collapsing, including one report of an injury.

The frames were sold online at Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart, Target, Overstock and Home Depot from May 2022 to November 2022. For model codes, check out the commission's website.

Consumers should stop using the frames and contact the company at 800-613-1225 to obtain a free repair kit with the reinforcing brackets, along with instructions and appropriate tools and hardware.

Clark Associates is recalling its Lancaster Table & Seating brand high chairs because they can break, posing a fall hazard to children.

The company has received three reports of the chairs breaking while in use and children falling. No injuries have been reported.

The hair chairs were sold at the Restaurant Store and online from January 2022 to September 2022. For model numbers, check out the commission's website.

Consumers should stop using the hair chairs and return them to any Restaurant Store location or contact the company at 800-285-8172 for a free replacement or refund in the form of store credit. Consumers who contact the company will be asked to submit a photo of the dismantled or destroyed product.

Harbor Freight Tools is recalling its replacement lower blade guards for its 12-inch Chicago Electric miter saws because the replacement guards do not sufficiently cover the saw blade and can break when making a cut, posing an injury hazard.

The company has received one report of the replacement blade guard breaking, though no injuries have been reported.

The replacement guards were sold for the Double Bevel Sliding Compound miter saws bearing item number 61970 and serial numbers less than 370331936. They were sold at Harbor Freight Tool's parts service department from August 2019 to September 2022.

Consumers should not use the replacement guards and contact the company at 800-444-3353 for a free lower guard assembly kit and installation instructions.

HomeGoods is recalling its Aderes bookcases because they are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing an entrapment hazard to children.

The company has received two reports of bookcases that were unstable and began to tip over, though no injuries were reported.

The bookcases were sold at HomeGoods and HomeGoods/Marshalls or TJ Maxx combination stores from October 2021 to March 2022. For style numbers, check out the commission's website.

Consumers should stop using the bookcases and contact TJX at 888-520-1892 for either a full refund or a refund in the form of a store gift card. The company will provide instructions on how to receive a free pick-up of the bookcase.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also reported in the last week that Global Pharma Healthcare is recalling its H29 batch of artificial eye ointment, distributed by Delsam Pharma, due to possible microbial contamination. The company said some product packaging may also be leaking or otherwise compromised.

The ointment is used as an eye lubricant and to relieve eye dryness. The company has not received any reports of adverse effects, but contaminated eye ointment may cause eye infections that could lead to blindness.

Consumers with questions can contact Delsam at 1-866-826-1306 or at delsampharma@yahoo.com.

Sunny Dell Foods LLC is recalling its 12-ounce jars of Rao's Homemade sauce brand roasted red peppers with portobello mushrooms because the jars contain undeclared tree nuts (pine nuts).

No illnesses have been reported to date. The recall was initiated after it was discovered the packaging did not reveal the presence of pine nuts.

Consumers can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.