Recall Roundup: Aerosol dry conditioner sprays added to benzene recall list

Dry conditioner sprays are the latest aerosol products to be included in a larger recall involving benzene concerns, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA reported that Procter & Gamble Company is recalling dry conditioner and dry shampoo aerosol products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless, in addition to previously discontinued aerosol dry shampoo products from Old Spice and Hair Food due to benzene - a carcinogen - detected in some products.

For a full list of affected products and product code ranges, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

The company reported that a review of the products showed levels of benzene in the propellant that sprays the product out of the can, which was detected in the spray products themselves. A number of other products, including mousses, hairsprays and other dry shampoos are not affected.

Consumers should stop using the spray products and call the Consumer Care team at 1-888-674-3631 on weekdays for more information on how to receive reimbursement for eligible products.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that Smithfield Packaged Meats Co., doing business as Margherita Meats Inc., is recalling about 10,990 pounds of ready-to-eat pepperoni products because it may have bacillus cereus, a microorganism that causes diarrhea and vomiting.

The unsliced pepperoni product was produced and packaged on June 17 in 8-ounce shrink-wrapped packaging under the name Margherita pepperoni. The product has a lot code of P1931C and a use by date of Dec. 14.

The product was sold at retail locations nationwide, and they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of recalls in the last week, including one from Karmas Far over its infant bath seats.

The commission said the company is recalling the bath seats because they fail to meet the federal safety standards and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the bath seats sold as a 2-in-1 or 3-in-1 booster seat for eating, bathing and sitting up. They were sold at Walmart, Amazon, eBay, Wish and Bosonshop from August 2017 to October 2021.

Consumers should stop using the seats and contact the company at 909-372-6955 to receive a pre-paid label to return the products. Upon receipt of the product, the company will issue a full refund for the purchase price.

Northern Lights Enterprises is recalling its Alaura two-tone jar candles because the jars can shatter, crack or break apart while burning, posting a laceration and fire hazard.

The company has received 138 reports of the jar candles shattering, including three reports of laceration injuries.

They were sold in Frosted Forest and Vanilla Biscotti scents at Costco stores nationwide and online from August to September.

Consumers should return the candles to any Costco for a full refund.

Hong Kong China Electric Appliance Manufacture Company is recalling its Harbor Breeze Belleisle Bay and Honeywell Rio ceiling fans because the blades can detach while in use, posing an impact injury hazard.

The company has received 60 reports of the blades detaching from the fan, including three reports of the blades causing property damage to drywall. No injuries have been reported.

The fans were sold online at Lowe's, Amazon, Wayfair, Overstock, Hayneedle, Houzz, Menards and Build from February 2018 to August 2021. For model numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.

Consumers should stop using the recalled fans and contact the company at 888-232-9895 to confirm their fan is included in the recall by providing a photo and date code. Consumers will then be instructed to disconnect the fan, provide a photo of the disconnection and dispose of it in the trash or recycling before they are provided with a free replacement fan in the mail.

Pacific Cycle is recalling its Schwinn Tone electric scooters because the e-scooters' handlebar grips can loosen or crack, posing fall and injury hazards.

The company has received nine reports of loosened or cracked handlebars, including one report of an injury involving bruises and abrasions when the rider fell.

The e-scooters were sold at bicycle shops nationwide and online at Schwinn Bikes and Amazon from May 2020 to February 2021.

Consumers should stop using the e-scooters and contact the company at 877-564-2261 for a free repair kit. Consumers will need to provide the serial number of their scooter and mailing address. The repair kit can be installed by the consumer and includes all the required tools and instructions in a video format. Consumers can also ship the e-scooter back to the company for a repair at no cost.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.