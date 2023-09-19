A children's activity kit is among the latest consumer product recalls in the last week, with one child's death already reported, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Buffalo Games is recalling its Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads activity kits because a water bead, if ingested, can pose ingestion, choking and intestinal obstruction hazards. Ingestion could result in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and risk of death.

The commission said the beads can grow in size with water, which can lead to intestinal obstruction.

The company has already received the report of a 10-month-old child's death after the infant swallowed a water bead in July in Wisconsin. The company also received a report of a 9-month-old child who was seriously injured after swallowing a bead in November 2022 in Maine, and that incident required surgery to remove the bead.

The activity kits were sold only at Target stores and on its website from March 2022 to November 2022. Consumers should immediately take the kit away from children and contact the company at 800-637-0732 for a full refund and instructions on how to return the product in a prepaid mailing package. The product can also be returned to any Target store.

Fire and burn hazards were behind a number of other recalls, including one from Best Buy. The company is recalling its Insignia and Yardbird fire tables with lava rocks because the lava rocks can split and eject from the table, posing burn and impact injury hazards.

The company has received six reports of spitting or ejecting rocks from the Insignia table, with one report of minor property damage, and two reports of ejecting rocks from the Yardbird table, with one report of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The fire tables were sold at online at Best Buy, eBay and Tech Liquidators and through Best Buy Business between July 2022 and April 2023. For model numbers, check out the commission's website at cpsc.gov.

Consumers should stop using the tables and contact Best Buy at 800-566-7498 for a free repair consisting of a replacement fill material of fire-safe glass beads.

Generac is recalling its portable generators because the fuel tank can fail to vent adequately from the rollover valve, causing the gas tank to build up pressure and expel fuel when opened.

The company has received reports of 27 incidents of the generators overheating, including three incidents resulting in severe burn injuries.

For affected unit types and model numbers, check out the commission's website. The generators were sold at major home improvement and hardware stores and on websites from April 2011 to June 2023.

Consumers should stop using the generators and contact the company at 888-391-0503 for a free repair kit.

Another tool sold at home improvement stores was recalled over a laceration hazard. The commission said Stihl is recalling its MSA 300 chainsaws because the chainsaw can take longer to brake than expected. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall affects chainsaws with serial numbers lower than 447457319 that were sold between October 2022 and July 2023.

Consumers should stop using the chainsaws and bring them to an authorized Stihl servicing dealer for free replacement of the brake drum and brake band.

American Honda Motor is recalling its Honda lawnmowers and pressure washer engines because the improperly manufactured camshafts in the engines can cause the starter rope to suddenly retract when pulling to start, posing an injury hazard.

The company has received 2,197 reports of incidents related to camshaft failures, including seven reports of minor injuries.

The recall involves the Honda HRN216 and HRX217K6 lawnmowers and GCV170/200 G5B pressure washer engines. The lawnmowers were sold at dealers and home improvement stores from May 2022 to June 2023, and the pressure washers were sold at Lowe's, Home Depot and other retail stores from June 2022 to August 2023.

Consumers should stop using the equipment and contact an authorized Honda Power Equipment dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair. For more information, call American Honda Motor at 888-888-3139.

TXJ is recalling its foldable Bistro set chairs because the wooden frame of the chair can break or collapse, posing a fall hazard.

The company has received seven reports of the chair breaking or collapsing, including four reports of injuries.

The sets were sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense stores from March 2022 to June 2023.

Consumers should stop using the chairs and contact TJX at 800-762-4177 for instruction on how to receive a full refund and dispose of the chairs. Consumers can also return the chairs to any of the stores for a full refund.