Ramp, rest area closures expected along I-81 in Cumberland County during resurfacing project

PennDOT said periodic ramp and rest area closures will occur during a 12.3-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.

The I-81 ramps at Exit 29 (King Street in Shippensburg) and Exit 37 (Newville) and the northbound I-81 Carlisle rest area will be periodically closed for nighttime paving operations during the month of September, weather permitting, according to PennDOT.

Only one ramp will be closed at a time, and signed detours will be in place during the closures.

In the project, the contractor is paving the I-81 mainline, including acceleration and deceleration lanes, with work performed weekly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday nights through Thursday morning. PennDOT said there will be lane closures not to exceed four miles in length.

The work is part of a pavement preservation project, which includes milling, resurfacing, base repairs, concrete patching, guiderail upgrades, pavement markings and minor bridge work on I-81 in Southampton, Shippensburg, South Newton and Penn townships.

Work is expected to be completed by October 2022.

