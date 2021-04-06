 Skip to main content
Ramp detours scheduled for resurfacing project on I-81 in Cumberland County
PennDOT logo

Ramp detours will be implemented at Route 174/King Street (Exit 29) to northbound and southbound Interstate 81 in Shippensburg so the ramps can be reconstructed and widened, according to PennDOT.

The ramp to I-81 south will be closed from April 11 to April 24, with a detour that follows Route 174 to I-81 north, to the Newville exit and back onto I-81 south.

The ramp to I-81 north will be closed from April 25 to May 1, with a detour taking drivers from Route 174 to I-81 south, exiting at Route 696/Fayette Street (Exit 24) and then heading north on I-81.

The work is part of a pavement preservation project and minor bridge work on I-81 in Southampton, Shippensburg, South Newton and Penn townships. Work is expected to be completed by October 2022.

The contractor on the $26.48 million project is New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company Inc.

