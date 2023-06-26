Saturday was jam-packed with fun activities at the annual Carlisle Summerfair, including the highly anticipated baby races and craft show.

The Expo Center in Carlisle hosted most of Saturday’s events. The events were originally supposed to be outdoors at Dickinson College but were moved inside due to rain initially in the forecast.

Summerfair has taken place in Carlisle annually around the Fourth of July since 1977, with the exception of two years of COVID-19-related cancellations.

The baby races, organized by UPMC Carlisle, began at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Only those under one year of age were allowed to participate. Fewer babies than usual signed up for the event, most likely due to the location change. There were only two heats this year.

Each heat hosted three babies. Norah, 11 months, handily won heat one, while Colson, 7 months, crawled his way to victory in heat two. Norah defeated Colson in the championship heat, taking home the 2023 baby races trophy.

The well-attended craft show ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. More than 70 merchants and about a dozen charitable organizations had booths at the Expo Center. Merchants from as far away as Pittsburgh, Maryland and New Jersey traveled to Cumberland County to take part in the event.

“Our job is to get our product in everybody’s hands,” said Kenneth Keys of Keys for Life, a Maryland-based company. “Sometimes we have to come to different places. We really like doing events like these.”

Craft show organizer Connie Hollenbaugh believes that Cumberland County’s wide array of attractions is what draws out-of-area merchants to Carlisle for the show.

“There’s so much diversity,” she said. “We’ve got so many cool things around here.”

Local merchants also took part in the event. Deibler Family Adventures, based out of Mount Holly Springs, sold freeze-dried candy, while Kapp Woodworking of Mechanicsburg sold cutting boards and bowls, among other products.

For attendees, the craft show offered a great opportunity to support local small businesses.

“This is something that my family really looks forward to every year,” said Alice Hummel of Carlisle. “Ever since the (COVID-19) pandemic, we’ve made it a point to shop from local places.”

There was a wide range of products being sold. Freeze-dried candy, homemade jewelry and wallets made out of recycled bicycle inner tubes were among some of the more interesting products available for purchase.

"You can find pretty much everything here,” said Richard Eby of Camp Hill. “There’s something for just about everyone.”

A golf tournament, pancake breakfast and bluegrass concert were among other Summerfair-related events held on Saturday.

Summerfair will run everyday until July 2. For the schedule and more details on Summerfair, visit their website, carlislesummerfair.org.