Rain may bring some relief to exceptionally dry August in Midstate

When Tuesday morning dawned across the Midstate, Harrisburg stared at potentially finishing off the month as the fourth driest August on record.

A half-inch of rain or even a drop from the storms that rolled through the area Tuesday afternoon would have been enough to save the city from reaching that milestone, but that measurement and uncertainty was indicative of a rather unpredictable summer.

"It's been splotchy," ABC27 meteorologist Adis Juklo said of the August rainfall. "It's not one of the summers where we get one big storm. We have some places that get storms and some places that don't."

Juklo said that while outlying areas of the Midstate like Mifflin County and southern Franklin and York counties have seen average rainfall, other locations like eastern Cumberland County, eastern Perry County and Dauphin County are much farther below average. He estimates that depending on the area, some locations are seeing anywhere between 1 to 3 inches below average of rain in August.

And residents in those areas, especially farmers, have voiced their concerns to meteorologists about the lack of rain.

"I think it's a problem on a lot of different levels," he said. "Sure you have a lot of dead grass, but there are real problems with agriculture. Parts of Perry County have been very dry most of the summer, and corn isn't growing as high."

He said multiple hot days also haven't helped, drying out the crops at a much faster rate with no or little rain to replenish them.

The dry areas of the Midstate aren't likely to see any additional help this week, Juklo said.

"This is it for now," he said of Tuesday's rain. "Dry air will move in (Wednesday). It will be sunny and comfortable, less humid, but we won't see rain. There may be a storm in the second half of Labor Day weekend — some pop-up storms on Sunday and a better chance for rain on Labor Day."

The dry August is also a sudden switch in the weather. Juklo said the area was seeing about normal levels of rain in spring and early summer, but that changed this month.

"It's a reminder of how drastic the weather can change," he said.