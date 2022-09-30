Rain from Ian arrives Friday night in Cumberland County, showers expected into Monday for region

Cumberland County and the Midstate will see rain this weekend from Hurricane Ian, but heavy flooding rain isn't expected as the heart of the storm should stay south of Pennsylvania before heading out to sea.

Strong winds were blowing early Friday morning in Charleston, South Carolina, with powerful gusts bending tree branches and sending sprays of the steadily falling rain sideways as Hurricane Ian approached the Carolinas as a Category 1 storm.

Ian is expected continue to push inland and then stall over the Virginias and Carolinas through the weekend. High pressure to the north will help steer Ian inland and then help to lock the low to the south of Pennsylvania through early next week.

The National Weather Service says rain should arrive in Cumberland County by Friday night, with steady rain through Saturday.

"There will be a steady period of rain from tonight into early Saturday morning," abc27 meteorologist Brett Thackara said. "This rain could be heavy at times too. During the day Saturday, a coastal low will develop and pull moisture away from our region while the remnant low will continue spinning to our south.

"While the bulk of our rain will occur tonight into Saturday morning, showers will still occur from time to time through Monday and possibly even into Tuesday. Storm totals through that time period will be 1-2 inches for most areas."

Temperatures are expected to only reach the upper 50s through Tuesday, with winds at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph for the region.

With winds holding at 85 mph (140 kph), the National Hurricane Center's update at 8 a.m. Friday placed Ian about 105 miles (175 km) southeast of Charleston and forecast a “life-threatening storm surge” and hurricane conditions along the Carolina coastal area later Friday.

The hurricane warning stretched from the Savannah River to Cape Fear, with flooding likely across the Carolinas and southwestern Virginia, the center said. The forecast predicted a storm surge of up to 7 feet (2.1 meters) into coastal areas of the Carolinas, and rainfall of up to 8 inches (20 centimeters).

In Florida, rescue crews piloted boats and waded through riverine streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and buildings shattered by Hurricane Ian.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at least 700 rescues, mostly by air, were conducted on Thursday involving the U.S. Coast Guard, the National Guard and urban search-and-rescue teams.

Ian had come ashore Wednesday on Florida's Gulf Coast as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. It flooded homes on both the state's coasts, cut off the only road access to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.6 million Florida homes and businesses — nearly a quarter of utility customers. Some 2.1 million of those customers remained in the dark days afterward.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.