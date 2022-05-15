Race Against Racism returns for YWCA of Carlisle with renewed purpose

The last time the YWCA of Carlisle held its Race Against Racism was 2019.

Not only was that before the pandemic, but it was also before the murder of George Floyd and before the protests that arose in the summer of 2020. It was also before a fellow runner, Ahmaud Arbery, was killed by three men who were later convicted of murder and federal hate crimes.

This year’s Race Against Racism was held Saturday, and brought out about 100 runners or walkers, marking a level of participation similar to what the organization saw in 2019.

Given the events of the past few years, YWCA Executive Director Maddie Young said there was a different atmosphere around this year’s race and reason people decided to participate. People who have participated in the past said the event felt like a party or a fun way to get in some exercise.

This year, they came with the expressed intention to do something peaceful that wouldn't create more anger or division.

“Now people are saying, ‘I felt compelled to come because I wanted to do something that’s peaceful that makes a difference,’” she said.

Irvin Cobb was one of several committee members of Carlisle Bridge Builders running the race.

The organization has been part of community events like food distributions and vaccinations, and this summer members plan to partner with local fire companies to install smoke detectors in area homes. In contrast, the race was a fun way to continue to bring diverse people, groups and organizations together.

“Our organization was founded on bringing the community together,” he said. “We talk about not our differences, but we try to let everyone know that we have more in common than we have different.

Race Director Frankie Laird said the event comes at the end of the Stand Against Racism challenge, a national online education initiative to teach people about racial and social justice.

“You’ve done this challenge and you’ve learned about these issues. Now, what can you do in your community to show that we’re uniting around these issues and we’re uniting to support people,” Laird said.

YWCA Development Director Maria Petrilak said they were glad to be back with the race after the COVID-induced hiatus.

“It’s been a long time and it’s been a lot of planning, but we’re just really excited to have people out and supporting our community’s commitment to racial equity,” she said.

Saturday’s race was the first for Young, and she was excited to see people coming together.

“It’s important with the climate of the world right now that people can come together and feel like they’re collectively doing something together. We’re all on the same team. We’re all pushing toward something better,” she said.

Sue Otway, who has participated in the race five years, said it was good to be back and to see the numbers increasing over the years.

“What’s not to love about the mission of racing against racism? It’s a nice, easy thing to do,”

Petrilak believes the increasing number of participants shows the community is paying attention to the issue.

“There’s a real commitment to coming together as a community and working towards a better world and a better lifestyle for everybody,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0