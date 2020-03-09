5 Questions: Yellow Breeches teacher carries on tech ed tradition

When Joshua Gutacker steps into the classroom, he’s carrying on a family tradition.
Gutacker, like his father, Randy, is a technology education teacher. Recently, Gutacker took his students to a Technology Student Association conference that his father helped to start back in the 1980s. This year, Gutacker’s son, Evan, participated in the conference, bringing three generations of the family together around technology education.
Q: What, or who, was your greatest influence in becoming an educator in the field of technology education?
A: My dad was without a doubt the greatest influence in my decision to teach tech ed. My dad is incredibly talented in working with his hands and is a fantastic problem solver. I saw, from a very young age, the things that he was teaching his students and I wanted to do the same.
Q: Many of us might have images in our heads about what tech ed was like when we were in school. What does tech ed encompass these days?
Tech ed teaches students to apply core curriculum to hands-on activities and projects. The hope of our team is to give students a well-rounded experience with a multitude of different technologies. We hope to prepare students for a changing technological world that is progressively more dependent on an informed, technologically literate citizen.
We start the tech ed experience at Yellow Breeches Middle School with problem solving, pre-engineering, and technical application. Students finish at Boiling Springs High School with an advanced application of technical knowledge. This can range from 3D printing, robotics and architecture, to material processes with CNC Laser and Plasma cutters. Additionally, our students have opportunities to design and create digital graphics, photography and much more.
Q: Recently, your students participated in the Technology Student Association regional conference. What do the students do at the conference?
From Gutacker's story on tsaweb.org: “TSA chapters take the study of STEM beyond the classroom and give students the chance to pursue academic challenges among friends with similar goals and interests. Together, TSA chapter members work on competitive events, learn and apply leadership skills, and may attend conferences at the state, regional, and national level.
“TSA competitions include categories such as biotechnology design, career prep, coding, compTIA ITF+ certification, cybersecurity, digital photography, dragster design, flight, leadership strategies, medical technology, prepared presentation, software development, technology problem solving, video game design, webmaster and much more.”
Q: You have a special connection to the conference in that your father helped to start it. What’s it like to see it continue and having your own students there?
TSA has been a family activity for us for a long time. I remember helping to setup for the regional competition (which requires a massive undertaking) from the time I was a young boy. Running a TSA chapter is a ton of work that happens all yearlong. It is great to have my parents still involved as judges. My son was involved in a couple of events that earned awards at the TSA Region 3 conference and will be traveling to the state conference in April with my TSA chapter. My wife even started a TSA chapter at Northern HS last year. I am thrilled to be able to allow my students to join this “family” that I find so valuable.
Q: Where do you see tech ed going in the future?
That is a great question. I want us to provide students with an educational experience where they can gain the information and the critical thinking skills that can be applied throughout their lives. I believe technology education gives students the opportunity to learn core content in a nontraditional classroom. Tech ed allows students to develop skills to solve and apply their knowledge to real world problems. Here students can plan, design and create many different projects. These are career readiness skills which are needed in any job.
Technology education is constantly changing, and software, equipment and materials are constantly evolving. We are working with local businesses to better prepare students for internships, work experiences, or to graduate directly into the workforce. Currently, we are working with our administration to update our curriculum and modernize our lab equipment. We have also started cross-curricular collaboration in grades 6-12 to ultimately create an experience that is highly valuable and unique to the students of South Middleton School District. Sixteen years in the classroom has taught me that we will continue to grow and change. We are fortunate to have the support of our school, administrators and community who encourage us to grow and continue to learn.
