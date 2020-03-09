5 Questions: Yellow Breeches teacher carries on tech ed tradition

TSA has been a family activity for us for a long time. I remember helping to setup for the regional competition (which requires a massive undertaking) from the time I was a young boy. Running a TSA chapter is a ton of work that happens all yearlong. It is great to have my parents still involved as judges. My son was involved in a couple of events that earned awards at the TSA Region 3 conference and will be traveling to the state conference in April with my TSA chapter. My wife even started a TSA chapter at Northern HS last year. I am thrilled to be able to allow my students to join this “family” that I find so valuable.

Q: Where do you see tech ed going in the future?

That is a great question. I want us to provide students with an educational experience where they can gain the information and the critical thinking skills that can be applied throughout their lives. I believe technology education gives students the opportunity to learn core content in a nontraditional classroom. Tech ed allows students to develop skills to solve and apply their knowledge to real world problems. Here students can plan, design and create many different projects. These are career readiness skills which are needed in any job.

Technology education is constantly changing, and software, equipment and materials are constantly evolving. We are working with local businesses to better prepare students for internships, work experiences, or to graduate directly into the workforce. Currently, we are working with our administration to update our curriculum and modernize our lab equipment. We have also started cross-curricular collaboration in grades 6-12 to ultimately create an experience that is highly valuable and unique to the students of South Middleton School District. Sixteen years in the classroom has taught me that we will continue to grow and change. We are fortunate to have the support of our school, administrators and community who encourage us to grow and continue to learn.

