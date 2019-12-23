On the Saturday before Christmas, Toys for Tots once more provided Christmas gifts for children in the Carlisle area.
According to the Toys for Tots website, 157,455 toys were distributed to 17,703 children in families in Carlisle, Mount Holly Springs, Mechanicsburg, New Cumberland, Dillsburg and Wellsville in 2018.
Samantha Leonard of Toys for Tots talks about what it takes to pull off an event of this size in the Carlisle area.
Q. How were the donations this year?
A. Cumberland County is a very generous community. As with previous years the donations, both toy and monetary, were above and beyond what we anticipated and needed. With the amount of donations we were able to give each child even more toys than we have in previous years.
Q. What does it take behind the scenes to get everything ready?
A. It takes a full year of preparation to be ready for our distribution each year. From sorting and shelving the donations to ensuring each child receives age-appropriate gifts to preparing the paperwork and documenting the previous years paperwork while gathering volunteers to help fill out the applications, place donation boxes in the community and keep collecting them. Volunteers also select what each child will receive, bag up each child’s gifts and run our distribution day, which requires approximately 60 to 80 volunteers alone.
Q. This year, you were able to distribute more than 400 bikes and ride-on toys. Can you talk about how that came about?
A. After receiving tremendous financial support from many local businesses including Giant/Ahold, Rettew, American Legion 421 and the Riders, Walmart, Blue Moon Cruisers, E-Z Recycling, Smokers Express, Greater Western Shore Teener League, as well as personal donations from local residents we had a substantial amount of funding that we had to use. After discussing our options we decided that to all children who were registered by Thanksgiving and did not already have one, we would present a new bicycle or ride-on toy.
Q. What inspires you and your volunteers to keep doing this each year?
A. Simply the children. Every child should wake up Christmas morning and have presents to open no matter what their family’s situation is. The look of relief from the parents when they are given the opportunity to put gifts under the Christmas tree. The thank you cards handwritten from the kids that we receive, the hugs and tears we get from the grateful people. The joy in the kids faces when they get to see Santa. It’s a little bit of everything that makes you come back each year. To know that you helped some child have a great Christmas that they may not have otherwise is a great feeling and a blessing to be able to do.
Q. Do you have any great stories to share?
A. The best stories are almost always secondhand to me about the kids’ reactions to toys they received Christmas morning. I also have had people come in to volunteer and talk about the gifts we gave them years ago as a child and how much it meant to them and they wanted to give back. We get a group of our Marines and associates together to go volunteer at a local organization’s Christmas party and we all love to see the kids’ faces when they sit on Santa’s lap and then he gives them a present. I also enjoy finding out if there are any kids in the hospital Christmas morning and taking Santa to visit them. However, my personal best story and probably the most dangerous was when I learned of a local family and their situation on Christmas Eve from one of their family members. I got some volunteers together, we prepared gifts for all the kids and even went and got some for mom and dad. I put on a Santa suit and got a ride to their house. I opened the front door and walked in yelling, “Ho! Ho! Ho!,” carrying all these gifts for the family. Everybody was shocked and in tears.