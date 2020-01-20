5 Questions: Camp Hill man logs nearly 5,000 hours of volunteer work at Kings Gap

Hikers in the Cumberland Valley may not know Bob Heintzelman of Camp Hill, but they know his work if they’ve tackled the steep climbs of Buck Ridge Trail between Kings Gap Environmental Education Center and Pine Grove Furnace State Park.
Heintzelman was one of the volunteers who built the six-mile trail during the nearly 5,000 hours of volunteering that he’s given to the park since 1991.
Now 90, Heintzelman was featured in a “Monday Motivation” post earlier this month after he helped with the First Day Hikes held at the park on New Year’s Day.
Q. How did you first get involved with hiking and volunteering?
A. I was visiting the mansion at Kings Gap when I spoke to the park manager and was told they have no one volunteering at the park. The trails are in bad shape and some were even closed. This was in September 1991. I came back twice that year and then early the next year I started to put in a lot of volunteer time. That year I volunteered well over 100 hours. I have helped out since then for 28 years. I am very close to 5,000 hours now.
I volunteered for five years by myself until 1997, when l volunteered with another person. We volunteered for the next 20 years together.
Q. What kind of work have you been doing as a volunteer?
A. For about 15 years I was clearing trails every year.
The park needed new trail markers so those were replaced along with new trail posts for the signs. Then we painted and stenciled the new trail signs. We did a lot of the painting and stenciling during the winter and rainy days.
We built two new trails during this time period. Buck Ridge Trail from Kings Gap to Pine Grove State Park was the biggest project. It was six miles long and we needed to build two new bridges. We had the help of a third volunteer for some of the project. We next built Locust Point Trail which is a little over one mile long. Both projects took us a couple years along with keeping the older trails cleared.
Q. How has the park changed over the time you have been volunteering?
A. The park added a new area to the park and it nearly doubled the amount of acres that was Kings Gap. The Education Building was added which was a big improvement to the park.
Renovating and updating the mansion was another big project which lasted over a year. Updating the plumbing heating and lighting were a big part of this project. Handicap areas were added (bedrooms on the first floor) and the fire escape from the second floor were added to the mansion.
Friends of Kings Gap was added about ten years ago and that really helped the park by bringing in many more volunteers to help with park projects.
Q. What’s the best hike, event or thing to see at Kings Gap?
A. Best trails for hiking to see views are Scenic Vista and Ridge Overlook, which gives an overlook of Cumberland Valley. Buck Ridge Trail is the longest trail and one of the hardest.
The best events are Music On the Mountain which is held in June, July, August and September and the Holiday Open House held the first two Sundays in December.
The kids programs are always good.
Q. Why are state parks like Kings Gap important?
A. There activities for everyone and most at no cost or very little cost. They have day programs and night programs on wildlife and nature. Give your email to Kings Gap and they will keep you updated on all the activities.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.