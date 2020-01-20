5 Questions: Camp Hill man logs nearly 5,000 hours of volunteer work at Kings Gap

I volunteered for five years by myself until 1997, when l volunteered with another person. We volunteered for the next 20 years together.

Q. What kind of work have you been doing as a volunteer?

A. For about 15 years I was clearing trails every year.

The park needed new trail markers so those were replaced along with new trail posts for the signs. Then we painted and stenciled the new trail signs. We did a lot of the painting and stenciling during the winter and rainy days.

We built two new trails during this time period. Buck Ridge Trail from Kings Gap to Pine Grove State Park was the biggest project. It was six miles long and we needed to build two new bridges. We had the help of a third volunteer for some of the project. We next built Locust Point Trail which is a little over one mile long. Both projects took us a couple years along with keeping the older trails cleared.

Q. How has the park changed over the time you have been volunteering?

A. The park added a new area to the park and it nearly doubled the amount of acres that was Kings Gap. The Education Building was added which was a big improvement to the park.