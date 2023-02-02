Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow Thursday morning at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

This marks the 108th time Phil has predicted a few more weeks of winter during the 137-year-old tradition.

Celebrated by locals and visitors alike, the annual event dates back to 1887 when a group of groundhog hunters first dubbed themselves “The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club” and proclaimed Punxsutawney Phil to be the one-and-only weather prognosticating groundhog.

Since then, thousands of people gather each Feb. 2 to watch the groundhog emerge. According to the holiday folklore, if the groundhog sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter weather. Should he not see his shadow, Phil promises an early spring.

This year more than 20,000 visitors were part of the event.

The annual event in Punxsutawney, about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, originated from a German legend about a furry rodent. The gathering annually attracts thousands.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration compared Punxsutawney Phil’s forecast to the national weather the last 10 years and found “on average, Phil has gotten it right 40% of the time.”

This year, Phil's prediction came during a week when a mess of ice, sleet and snow has lingered across much of the southern U.S.

According to records dating back to 1887, Phil has predicted winter more than 100 times. Ten years were lost because no records were kept, organizers said.

The 2021 and 2022 forecasts also called for six more weeks of winter.