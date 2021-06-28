Pump it Up: Carlisle's second 'Legends & Lore' marker to be unveiled Thursday

The second "Legends & Lore" marker in Carlisle will be unveiled Thursday.

The brief unveiling ceremony will be held at noon in front of the Cumberland County Courthouse near the corner of Liberty Avenue and South Hanover Street.

The ceremony will tell the story of the Old Town Pump that was once on the Market House corner of the Square. The pump provided fresh spring water to Carlisle and eventually became the source of a legend that claimed anyone who drank from the pump would return to Carlisle no matter how far they roamed.

The ceremony and dedication will also mark the launch of Molly Pitcher Brewing's "Old Town Pump Ale" that was brewed in honor of the new marker and the start of the 2021 version of Destination Carlisle's annual Downtown Summer Bucket List.

This year's list includes 50 activities and offers rewards for those who complete tasks.

The Old Town Pump marker and a marker celebrating the Hot-Chee Dog dedicated at the Hamilton Restaurant earlier this month were made possible through grants to Destination Carlisle from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and its “Legends & Lore” program.