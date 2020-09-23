PUC issues final order on Baker case, forcing Sunoco to hold safety meeting in county on Mariner East pipelines

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has upheld a ruling that will force Sunoco Pipeline to hold a public safety meeting in Cumberland County regarding it’s Mariner East pipelines as a result of a yearslong legal struggle between the petrochemical operator and a county homeowner.
In a decision issued Wednesday, the PUC’s board of commissioners wrote that it was upholding the key element of a ruling issued late last year by Pennsylvania Administrative Law Judge Elizabeth Barnes, who had initially heard the complaint brought forward by Lower Frankford Township resident Wilmer Baker.
The crux of Baker’s complaint centers on Sunoco’s abrupt cancellation of a community safety meeting in his township, just northwest of Carlisle, in 2018.
Baker also said that he had never been sent the required safety notices to his home, despite being within a radius from the pipeline that requires periodic notice; and that this negligence constitutes a violation of the state’s code on pipeline safety.
Sunoco had argued that there are no hard requirements for it to be present at public meetings. But Barnes found, and the PUC board agreed, that Sunoco’s actions had failed to meet the basic code requirement that the company act in a “reasonable manner” in conducting public outreach, citing the company’s abrupt cancellation of meetings, which it admitted was due in part to a fear of media presence.
Over Sunoco’s objections, the PUC commissioners wrote that Barnes “properly found that the complainant resided within 1,000 feet of [the pipeline] and on that basis held Sunoco to its own public awareness standards, to send safety awareness brochures to residents within the 1,000 foot public awareness mailing zone.”
In his briefs, and during hearings last summer, Baker also argued that Sunoco should be required to install some type of early-warning or alarm system along the Mariner East lines, which transmit high-pressure liquefied gases from hydrofracking fields in western Pennsylvania to the Marcus Hook processing facility in Philadelphia.
This is necessary due to Sunoco’s poor communication with his relatively rural and remote community, which contains a number of physically disabled residents who would struggle to respond to a leak or explosion, Baker said.
Baker argued that it is also necessary given what he saw as a lack of concrete oversight by state and federal authorities on the construction quality of the new Mariner East II and Mariner East IIx pipelines, as well as the age of the Mariner I line.
All three lines follow the same right-of-way through most of Pennsylvania, including Cumberland County. Mariner East I was built circa 1931 for lower-pressure oil products, and it’s retrofitting for liquefied fracking gases has caused several major leaks over the past several years, including one for which Barnes ordered the line shut down entirely.
In her opinion on Baker’s case, Barnes wrote that she did not have the power to require Sunoco to make physical changes to its pipelines that are not statutorily required, but emphasized that Baker’s arguments may be taken up by the PUC in its ongoing rulemaking case on pipeline safety, in which the commission has said it will consider regulatory elements that include pressure testing and leak detection.
In its final order, the PUC did roll back some of the public outreach requirements Barnes had ordered in her initial opinion. Rules for Sunoco to meet with Cumberland County’s public safety staff, and to submit a broader public outreach enhancement plan and self-evaluation, were struck by the PUC board members as exceeding the scope of what Baker’s case concerned.
Sunoco also raised with the PUC a number of other complaints of error in Barnes’ ruling, mostly pertaining to the judge’s use of evidence and materials that Sunoco did not believe were directly relevant. The PUC board broadly denied these complaints, finding Barnes had “broad authority” on the scope of the proceeding in Baker’s case.
Under the order, Sunoco will have to contact the Lower Frankford Township supervisors and the Cumberland County commissioners within 30 days to schedule the public outreach meeting, which may include provisions for virtual attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
