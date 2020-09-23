PUC issues final order on Baker case, forcing Sunoco to hold safety meeting in county on Mariner East pipelines

Over Sunoco’s objections, the PUC commissioners wrote that Barnes “properly found that the complainant resided within 1,000 feet of [the pipeline] and on that basis held Sunoco to its own public awareness standards, to send safety awareness brochures to residents within the 1,000 foot public awareness mailing zone.”

In his briefs, and during hearings last summer, Baker also argued that Sunoco should be required to install some type of early-warning or alarm system along the Mariner East lines, which transmit high-pressure liquefied gases from hydrofracking fields in western Pennsylvania to the Marcus Hook processing facility in Philadelphia.

This is necessary due to Sunoco’s poor communication with his relatively rural and remote community, which contains a number of physically disabled residents who would struggle to respond to a leak or explosion, Baker said.

Baker argued that it is also necessary given what he saw as a lack of concrete oversight by state and federal authorities on the construction quality of the new Mariner East II and Mariner East IIx pipelines, as well as the age of the Mariner I line.