Publisher's Note: We want to highlight your nonprofit in this month's Inspire
Publisher's Note: We want to highlight your nonprofit in this month's Inspire

We are in the process of planning for our next edition of Inspire which will publish later this month.

For this particular edition we are changing our focus slightly. Typically we highlight individuals from the area who “Inspire” the community through their work, leadership and volunteerism. However, for this edition, we want to shine the spotlight on the many nonprofits in Cumberland County.

In the madness that is 2020 we truly feel it is more important than ever to highlight the amazing work of our area nonprofits and list how the community can help them accomplish their goals.

To submit information about your nonprofit we ask that you complete a simple intake form that can be found at: https://cumberlink.com/forms/nonprofit_profiles/

The deadline to submit information is Monday, Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. Participating nonprofits are limited to the information found on the form.

I do hope you will participate in the publication and also share the information with other nonprofit leaders in our community.

Kim Kamowski is Publisher of The Sentinel.

