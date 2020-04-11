Publisher's Note: Stepping up to support local businesses

Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Shop Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace.

Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online Ecommerce. These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time. Additionally, this service is being offered to any local business at no cost.

Every little bit helps right now. So check out our Shop Local page to see who is offering gift cards by visiting localbusiness.lee.net/sentinel. New businesses are added daily, so check back often.

Kim Kamowski

