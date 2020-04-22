Publisher's Note: Sentinel launches marketing grant program to help local small businesses during COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Cumberland County, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

Since our inception over a 150 years ago, The Sentinel has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver their message to customers in both times of prosperity and in times of great challenge. While the COVID-19 virus has created change and difficulties for us all, the ability of our local business community to market to their customers remains essential to their, and all of our, sustainability and recovery. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and we’re firmly committed to supporting them through this grant program.

This program will be available to locally owned and operated businesses impacted by the COVID-19 virus, and will provide matching advertising grants for use in The Sentinel print and digital publications and services. This builds upon our existing commitment to our local business community through such successful initiatives as our Buy Local gift card program.