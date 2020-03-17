Publisher's Note: Dealing with COVID-19

To our subscribers:
As we continue to gather and deliver the most relevant, reliable, and credible news coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, we want you to know that we are taking extra measures to keep our work environments safe.
We have closed our office to the public and walk-in customers. For now, any and all in-person meetings/discussions will be done by appointment only. Additionally, we have instructed our employees to work from home as much as possible. Because of this, a staff member may not always be able to be reached immediately via phone. However please know that we will be checking and responding to messages as soon as possible.
The best, and most efficient, way to reach a Sentinel staff member is via email:
- Advertising: ads@cumberlink.com
- News: frontdoor@cumberlink.com
- Sports: sportsdoor@cumberlink.com
- Circulation/Customer Service: circulation@cumberlink.com
- Kim Kamowski, publisher: kkamowski@cumberlink.com
- Jeff Pratt, executive editor: jpratt@cumberlink.com
- Kevin Woodward, circulation director: kwoodward@cumberlink.com
For those staff members who are unable to work from home and must be present to complete their job duties, we have asked them to observe universal good hygiene guidelines, something all of us should observe:
- Washing our hands frequently
- Maintaining social distancing
- Avoiding touching our face
- Covering our mouth with a tissue or sleeve when sneezing
We also have taken measures to disinfect the working areas at our facilities to ensure that The Sentinel gets to you safely each day.
Our newsroom staff is working nonstop to report on all aspects of this health emergency, including producing stories about closings and cancellations, medical repercussions, the decision-making processes of local and state officials, expert advice and tips about how best to deal with the impact of the virus.
Additionally, we are providing free access to COVID-19 news coverage on Cumberlink.com so our entire community can stay informed.
Please know that we continue to work hard to deliver news you can use, whether in print, email newsletters, our e-edition or through our website www.cumberlink.com.
Timely and informative journalism helps readers make decisions and wade through the uncertainty that comes with challenging times. We are committed to our mission of reporting and delivering local, national, and international news, especially in difficult times.
We are incredibly grateful for the support and understanding of not only our subscribers but the entire community. We will get through this time of uncertainty and I’m sure we will be stronger for it.
Thank you for your support and stay safe!
Kim Kamowski is the publisher of The Sentinel.