Publisher's Note: Dealing with COVID-19

As we continue to gather and deliver the most relevant, reliable, and credible news coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, we want you to know that we are taking extra measures to keep our work environments safe.

We have closed our office to the public and walk-in customers. For now, any and all in-person meetings/discussions will be done by appointment only. Additionally, we have instructed our employees to work from home as much as possible. Because of this, a staff member may not always be able to be reached immediately via phone. However please know that we will be checking and responding to messages as soon as possible.