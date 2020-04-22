Public safety procession planned to honor frontline healthcare workers at Geisinger Holy Spirit

Geisinger Holy Spirit campus

Geisinger Holy Spirit is located in Camp Hill.

 provided by Geisinger Holy Spirit

West Shore first responders plan a procession Thursday afternoon to honor frontline healthcare workers at Geisinger Holy Spirit.

The procession will begin at 3:30 p.m. on the Highmark campus at 1800 Center St. in Camp Hill and continue to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital, according to a news release from Geisinger.

Organizations expected to participate include:

• East Pennsboro Township Police Department

• East Pennsboro Township Fire Department (multiple agencies)

• East Pennsboro Ambulance Service

• Camp Hill Borough Police Department

• Camp Hill Fire Department & EMS

• West Shore Regional Police Department

• West Shore Bureau of Fire

• Geisinger EMS

