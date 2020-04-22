Public safety procession planned to honor frontline healthcare workers at Geisinger Holy Spirit

West Shore first responders plan a procession Thursday afternoon to honor frontline healthcare workers at Geisinger Holy Spirit.
The procession will begin at 3:30 p.m. on the Highmark campus at 1800 Center St. in Camp Hill and continue to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital, according to a news release from Geisinger.
Organizations expected to participate include:
• East Pennsboro Township Police Department
• East Pennsboro Township Fire Department (multiple agencies)
• East Pennsboro Ambulance Service
• Camp Hill Borough Police Department
• Camp Hill Fire Department & EMS
• West Shore Regional Police Department
• West Shore Bureau of Fire
• Geisinger EMS
