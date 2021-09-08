Public input sought for proposed Conodoguinet Greenway Trail in Cumberland County

A public meeting will be held both in-person and virtually later this month to collect public input on the proposed Conodoguinet Greenway Trail that will connect Camp Hill, East Pennsboro Township and Hampden Township.

The meeting will cover the Conodoguinet Creek Greenway Trail Feasibility Study, which is being conducted by Simone Collins Landscape Architecture on behalf of the Cumberland Conservation Collaborative. The public process will determine the optimal route for a recreational trail along the creek.

The greenway will end at the Susquehanna River while connecting the communities in the three municipalities. The greenway is envisioned as a hiking and biking trail that will provide recreational access to the creek.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. Those who wish to attend in-person can go to the Camp Hill Borough Hall at 2145 Walnut St. The meeting will also be held virtually at the same time through Microsoft Teams. To access the virtual meeting, visit tinyurl.com/GreenwayMeeting1 at the time of the meeting.

For more information about the study, visit the study's website at www.conodoguinetgreenway.org.

