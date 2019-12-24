Officials continue to seek input on what improvements need to be made to Interstate 81 in southern Pennsylvania to form a “playbook” for future planning.
The project is being organized by three planning organizations in the I-81 corridor, including the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study, which includes Cumberland County.
“It’s one of the top priorities for the county, to look at I-81 and see what improvements are needed in the future,” said Kirk Stoner, Cumberland County’s director of planning.
Public comment is sought on safety and congestion issues, the condition of the road and access points. Comments should be submitted through an online survey available on the site.
Stoner said he doesn’t think the survey will meet the fate of previous studies, such as two I-81 widening studies that only led to a limited number of projects.
“Action has to come from this,” he said.
The metropolitan planning organizations involved plan to use the survey results both to look for both smaller-scale projects that are achievable and to document support for large-scale projects, which usually have better odds of getting state and federal funding if the applicant can show community support, Stoner said. Examples of projects that could be considered include widening portions of the interstate and adding auxiliary lanes, he said.
The MPOs also expect to address the truck traffic that has been generated by new warehouses and distribution centers in the Cumberland Valley, according to a news release.
In addition to Cumberland County, the project includes MPOs representing Dauphin, Franklin and Lebanon counties. Combined, those counties cover the length of Interstate 81 from the Maryland border to its junction with Interstate 78.