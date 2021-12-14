PSU: Research shows black bears also carriers of ticks with Lyme disease

Although most studies have focused on white-tailed deer and white-footed mice as carriers of the blacklegged tick - the main contributor of Lyme disease among humans - a new study from Penn State's College of Agricultural Sciences shows that black bears also carry the parasites.

A research team from the college started looking at black bears in central Pennsylvania counties - from the New York border to the Maryland line - with 278 being examined between June 2018 and December 2019. The team chose black bears to study because the state has seen a population increase in that species, which coincided with tick-borne diseases nearly tripling between 2004 and 2017.

"To date, most wildlife studies of blacklegged ticks have looked at two species — the white-tailed deer and the white-footed mouse," said lead researcher Hannah Tiffin, doctoral candidate in entomology. "As a result, there's a lack of research on other animal species in terms of their role in tick dispersal, their suitability as hosts and their status as reservoirs of disease pathogens."

According to the college, the only time black bears had been studied were when they were called in as nuisance bears or were killed by vehicle collisions or hunters, which the college said limited the observations of the bears to specific times of years.

Black bears also travel long distances - potentially more than 100 miles when establishing a new territory - which could mean more dispersal of ticks and tick-borne diseases, according to the college.

In its research with coordination with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the college found that nearly 71% of bears had ticks present, all of which were blacklegged ticks. The research team said the bear's head had the highest percentage of tick presence, with 39% found by the ear and 36% by the muzzle. All three life stages of tick were also found on bears during the study.

"To our knowledge, this is the first report of larval blacklegged ticks being found on black bears," Tiffin said. "Immature blacklegged ticks typically have been thought to feed primarily on small and medium-sized mammals, but our results show that immatures of this species feed on large mammal hosts as well."

Researchers found that the highest number of ticks found on bears occurred in the spring, with the next highest in the summer. The lowest number of ticks on bears was during the fall.

"This likely relates to the blacklegged tick's life cycle in the Northeast, with nymphs most active and abundant in the spring, larvae in the summer, and adults in the fall," said study co-author Erika Machtinger, who directs the college's Veterinary Entomology Laboratory.

"Wildlife species can be used as sentinel hosts for tick surveillance," Tiffin said. "The role of understudied tick hosts like black bears in the ecology and spread of ticks warrants additional research as human cases of Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases continue to rise in the United States."

