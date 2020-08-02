Project to convert former Kmart into U-Haul facility moves forward for Walnut Bottom Road Corridor

In June, township supervisors reviewed a sketch plan of an initial project proposed for development along the Walnut Bottom Corridor. Drawings depicted the first phase of a proposed three-phase development at 1201 Walnut Bottom Road, bordering Sprint Road. Stonewall Capital proposes to build a phased community of apartments, town houses, medical services and retail. The contracted builder is Burkentine Builders Inc. of Hanover.

Township supervisors voted last month to publicly advertise the proposed zoning ordinance classification for the project, which could be finalized later this year.

The project’s proposed first phase would comprise 396 apartments and town houses on a parcel of around 15 acres. The garden-style apartments would be in 24 three-story buildings and 60 town houses with rear-entry garages. The first phase also would include 10 units of detached garages, a 5,000-square-foot community clubhouse, and 759 parking spaces.

The sketch plan presented last month didn’t include details on the project’s proposed second and third phases. Johnson said that so far, developers expect a second phase would include medical offices and a third phase would include retail businesses.