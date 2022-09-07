Project SHARE to host food truck festival Sept. 18

Project SHARE will host its Fare for Share food truck festival on the grounds of the Meeting House on Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle on Sunday, Sept. 18.

The festival will run from 2 to 7 p.m. and feature 13 food vendors. This year's food truck vendors are Banana Leaf Indian Cuisine, Bricker's French Frieds, Chameleon 1648, Falafel Shack Pizza, Farm Show milkshakes, Italian Job, HOuse of Smoke, the Sweet Patch, Lemons to Love, Mac Stack, Grappling Shack, CC Funnel Cakes and Pretzel Spot Cafe.

“Each food truck vendor has a large following, and we expect a great turn out. Food offerings present something to suit everyone’s tastes from the comfortable to the exotic,” said Deb Hess, development director at Project SHARE.

This is the third year for the food truck festival, and Hess said this year has more food truck offerings than past years.

The event also doubles as an awareness and fundraiser for the Carlisle food pantry, and posters with QR codes will be hung up around the grounds for guests to scan with their smartphones and make a donation or shop virtually to help the nonprofit.

The event will also feature a Kids Zone from Strouse Entertainment, games in partnership with Carlisle Family YMCA, live music from folk to jazz and Carlisle High School actors from Shakespeare Page to Stage will wander the grounds and perform.

For more information, visit Project SHARE's website at projectshare.org.