Project SHARE set to begin summer food distribution program for kids in Carlisle, Mount Holly Springs

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Project SHARE says it will distribute a week’s worth of breakfasts and lunches to 500 youths in the Carlisle and Mount Holly Springs areas every Friday beginning June 12.

Bob Weed, CEO of Project SHARE, said the distributions are for children up to age 18.

“We realized that we could feed even more of our kids by collaborating with local vendors such as Kimberly’s Café, Mickey’s Pizza, Chick-Fil-A and Chobani Yogurts. These businesses add variety and quality to our selection of fresh and shelf stable items,” he said.

Project SHARE is preparing packages with a week’s worth of breakfasts and lunches for distribution to families in the greater Carlisle area.

Distributions will take place at Project SHARE on North Orange Street in Carlisle and in the parking lot of Amelia Givin Library in Mount Holly Springs. Distribution times will run from 9 to 11 a.m. on Fridays through Aug. 7.

The Carlisle Project SHARE site will be coordinated by, Emma Witwer, Project SHARE’s nutrition educator and kitchen coordinator. Witwer has planned a series of weekly menus that will be included with all of the packages.

Janet Kacsur, will be the supervisor at the Mount Holly site, and will coordinate distribution there.